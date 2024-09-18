Qatar Ranks 5Th Globally Among Most Improved Countries In United Nations EGDI 2024

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The State of Qatar has achieved an impressive leap in the United Nations E-Government Development (EGDI) for 2024, advancing from 78th to 53rd place among 193 countries.

This index, released biennially by the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs, assesses the effectiveness of e-services in facilitating the lives of individuals and businesses, alongside the overall performance and development of e-governments worldwide.

In the 2024 Index report, Qatar ranked 5th globally in terms of progress, with an improvement of 25 positions, and placed 5th in the Telecommunications Infrastructure Index (TII), rising by 37 spots.

Significant progress was noted in the Online Services Index (OSI), where Qatar ranked 58th, climbing 27 places.

Additionally, Qatar advanced to 90th place in the Human Capital Index (HCI), with an improvement of 15 positions this year.

The Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT) has implemented an ambitious initiative in collaboration with government entities to enhance Qatar's position in the United Nations E-Government Development Index. This included conducting a comprehensive evaluation of Qatar's performance in the UN index, which identified several areas requiring development.

To achieve the desired goals, an action plan was devised, consisting of 29 projects distributed across six main pillars, to reach the top ranks in the index by 2030.

Qatar is expected to continue its upward trajectory in the EGDI over the next two years, supported by the launch of its Digital Agenda 2030. This ambitious plan is built on six strategic pillars, including the creation of an integrated digital government that provides effective, transparent, and easily accessible services to both individuals and businesses; the development of a secure, advanced, and sustainable digital infrastructure; and the empowerment of society with the tools needed for excellence in the global digital space - key factors aligned with the EGDI's criteria.

The EGDI report, published on Tuesday by the United Nations, evaluates the level of e-government development and progress in 193 countries. It is based on an arithmetic average of three sub-indices: the Online Services Index (OSI), the Telecommunications Infrastructure Index (TII), and the Human Capital Index (HCI).