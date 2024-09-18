King Receives Delegation Of Ministerial Committee Assigned By Joint Arab Islamic Extraordinary Summit On Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sep. 18 (Petra)-His Majesty King Abdullah II on Wednesday received a delegation from the ministerial committee assigned by the Joint Arab Islamic Extraordinary Summit on Developments in the Gaza Strip.During a meeting at Al Husseiniya Palace attended by His Royal Highness Al Hussein bin Abdullah II, discussed the regional developments with the delegation, headed by Saudi Foreign Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah.The King stressed the importance of stepping up efforts to reach an immediate and permanent ceasefire in Gaza, as well as increasing humanitarian aid to the Strip.His Majesty warned of the impact of the ongoing war on Gaza and the dangers of Israeli attacks and violations in the West Bank on regional stability and security.The King stressed the important role of the committee in highlighting the stance of Arab and Muslim countries to the international community, as well as pushing for international action to stop the war on Gaza and create a political horizon to achieve just and comprehensive peace on the basis of the two-state solution.Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi and Director of the Office of His Majesty Alaa Batayneh attended the meeting.