Lingokids Is Named Best Engaging Educational App By Good Housekeeping For The Second Year In A Row

Good Housekeeping's annual Best Parenting Awards celebrates innovative and impactful products that make a real difference in the lives of families. Their team of experts, alongside more than 200 families, rigorously reviewed the products submitted for consideration, making this one of the most widely respected parenting awards in the industry . This recognition is featured in the September/October print issue of the magazine, which reaches 27 million readers -making it a major accomplishment and a significant win for Lingokids.

A Commitment to Excellence in Learning

Winning the award for the second year is a testament to Lingokids' unwavering commitment to revolutionizing children's education. Since its launch in 2015, Lingokids has consistently prioritized creating an engaging, user-friendly, and comprehensive platform that meets the educational needs of today's children. The app's library of over 1,600 educational games, podcasts, and videos helps kids ages 2-8 develop critical skills in language, science, technology, and emotional well-being.

Commenting on this prestigious accolade, Dr. Suzanne Barchers, Lingokids' Education Advisory Board Chair and renowned author, stated:

"Being recognized as the Best Engaging Educational App by Good Housekeeping for a second consecutive year is incredibly rewarding. At Lingokids, our goal is to foster a lifelong love for learning by merging play and education in ways that engage and inspire children. This recognition highlights the positive impact we're making on families and learners across the globe."

The Good Housekeeping award reinforces Lingokids' ongoing efforts to provide children with the tools to succeed both in the classroom and in life. With the addition of new series like Baby Bot's Backyard Tales and continued expansion of its PlaylearningTM content, Lingokids is dedicated to maintaining its reputation as the go-to platform for early childhood education.

Lingokids' Vision for the Future

Looking ahead, Lingokids plans to continue innovating and enhancing its offerings, ensuring that it remains at the forefront of educational technology for young learners. The platform's unique approach has already earned the trust of over 95 million families worldwide, and this award serves as an important milestone in the company's growth.

Rhona Anne Dick, Lead Curriculum Designer at Lingokids, expressed her excitement for the future: "This award underscores our belief that education should be an adventure. Our PlaylearningTM methodology allows children to be the leaders of their learning journey, and we're thrilled to see it resonate so deeply with both families and industry experts. We look forward to pushing the boundaries of what educational apps can achieve."

As Lingokids continues to innovate, the company looks forward to helping millions more families discover the joy of learning through play.

About Lingokids

Lingokids is an educational tech and media company dedicated to transforming the way children learn traditional and modern life skills. Through its unique PlaylearningTM approach, Lingokids provides engaging, interactive learning experiences, empowering children to lead their own educational journeys. Launched in 2015, Lingokids has become a trusted platform for over 95 million families worldwide, offering the award-winning Lingokids app, podcasts, videos, and more.

