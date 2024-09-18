Golf: Four Indians Including Tvesa, Pranavi Tee Off In Spain

(MENAFN- IANS) La Sella Resort (Spain), Sep 18 (IANS) Four Indian women including Tvesa Malik, Pranavi Urs., Ridhima Dilawari and Seher Atwal will tee off at the La Sella Open at the La Sella Golf Resort, as the Ladies European Tour.

The LET resumes action after a break due to the Solheim Cup. India's top star Diksha Dagar is taking a two-week break from the European sojourn.

All four Indians are winners on the domestic Hero WPGT. However, Tvesa and Pranavi have shown better form and will be looking to build on ahead of the Hero Women's Indian Open.

Ridhima, will go out with April Angurasaranee of Thailand and Emily Penttila of Finland, while Tvesa Malik plays with Blanca Fernandez of Spain and Tiffany Chan of Hong Kong.

Pranavi Urs tees off with Dorthea Forbrigd of Norway and Agathe Sauzon of France from the first tee as will Ridhima Dilawari with Linda Osala of Finland and Kim Metraux of Switzerland.

A field of 132 players will be teeing it up with a cut to the top 60 professionals and ties at the end of the second round.

Defending champion Nuria Iturrioz returns to the tournament where she won her fourth LET title in 2023.

Iturrioz is one of 15 Spanish players in the field this week, she is joined by fellow LET winners Marta Martin, Ana Peláez Trivino, Carmen Alonso and Maria Hernandez.

The field includes former LET Order of Merit winners Trichat Cheenglab of Thailand and Lee-Anne Pace of South Africa are in the field

Nine winners from the 2024 LET season are in town including Order of Merit and Rookie of the Year leader Chiara Tamburlini.

England's Annabel Dimmock won her last start at the KPMG Women's Irish Open and will be hoping to continue her form. Germany's Helen Briem is an invite this week and the teenager has already made history winning four times on the LET Access Series in 2024.