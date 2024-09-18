Changemaking Cyclists From Across The U.S. To Take On Unparalleled Ride For Blood Cancer Patients

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society's new Velo Palmetto cycling fundraising event takes ride experience to another level to help drive its lifesaving mission

Kicking off on October 24 in Greenville, SC, the 2nd annual Velo Palmetto is one of The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society's (LLS) newest and most unique cycling fundraisers in which riders' efforts will drive forward the work of LLS to fund groundbreaking research, provide free patient support and assistance, and advocate on behalf of blood cancer patients and their families.

The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society's Velo Palmetto cycling fundraising event takes ride experience to another level to help drive its lifesaving mission

Velo Palmetto

is an unparalleled fundraising competition and unique cycling experience for driven cyclists who share a passion for philanthropy and cycling. Over the 4-day, 3-night curated experience, a select group of cyclists will come together to ride as changemakers in the fight against blood cancer. Riders are fully supported from the time they sign up all through the event weekend with a dedicated LLS representative who will partner with them to reach their fundraising goals and finish the ride successfully.

"We're thrilled to bring Velo Palmetto to the cycling scene as one of LLS's newest and most impactful events. These dedicated volunteers are helping us improve the quality of life for all blood cancer patients and their families," said Coker Powell, EVP, LLS Chief Revenue Officer.

LLS has chosen four-year-old leukemia survivor, Sydney Mouzakis of Columbia, SC as the event's Honored Hero. Diagnosed at the young age of two in July 2023, her spirited and resilient nature continues to be a source of immense joy and inspiration for her family and the entire blood cancer community every single day.

Gibbs Cancer Center is the 2024 Velo Palmetto Mission Sponsor and will have representation on a discussion panel at the mission dinner attended by riders, guests, and community members on October 25.

Register & Join Velo Palmetto

WHY:

To support LLS and make an impact in the lives of all those affected by a blood cancer



WHEN:

October 24-27

WHERE:

Greenville, SC

REGISTER & LEARN MORE:

Visit LLS's Velo Palmetto



Through events like Velo Palmetto, LLS has invested more than $1.7 billion since its inception in research to advance breakthrough therapies and the organization's commitment to blood cancer patients and their families goes beyond research to include free, critical support services and resources that help patients throughout their entire cancer experience into survivorship.

About The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society



The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society® (LLS) is the global leader in the fight against blood cancer. The LLS mission: Cure leukemia, lymphoma, Hodgkin's disease, and myeloma, and improve the quality of life of patients and their families. LLS funds lifesaving blood cancer research around the world, provides free information and support services, and is the voice for all blood cancer patients seeking access to quality, affordable, coordinated care.

Founded in 1949 and headquartered in Rye Brook, NY,

LLS has regions throughout the United States and Canada. To learn more,

visit

Patients should contact the Information Resource Center at (800) 955-4572, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET.

For additional information, visit

lls/lls-newsnetwork . Follow us on

Facebook ,

X , and

Instagram .

For media inquiries, please contact [email protected] .

SOURCE The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS)

