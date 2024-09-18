Türkiye arrests 293 suspected drug dealers in 44 provinces

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, Turkish Interior Ali Yerlikaya announced that Turkish had detained 293 suspects in a major crackdown on drug manufacturing and trafficking operations across the country. The operations, identified as "Narkocelik-39," were carried out in 44 provinces. The details on the exact timing of these operations were not specified, but the scale and scope indicate a significant and coordinated effort.



During these extensive operations, security forces seized a substantial quantity of narcotics, including 470 kilograms of various drugs and more than 4.94 million narcotic pills. This considerable seizure reflects the scale of the drug trafficking problem that Türkiye is confronting and highlights the effectiveness of the recent enforcement measures.



Türkiye's strategic location as a transit hub for illegal drug dealers has made it a focal point in the fight against drug smuggling. The country has been actively enhancing its crackdown on narcotics trafficking over the past year, aiming to disrupt the networks that use Türkiye as a passage for smuggling drugs between regions.



The intensified efforts to combat drug trafficking are part of Türkiye’s broader strategy to address the growing issue of narcotics and its impacts on national security and public health. By targeting key players and large quantities of drugs, the Turkish government aims to reduce the prevalence of illegal narcotics and their associated harms within the country.

