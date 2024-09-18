Viral Video: Pakistani Woman Does Kangana Ranaut's Mimicry Netizens Are Impressed

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Actor-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut is indeed“the most imitated in the world of mimicry”! The proof of which can be seen in a viral of a Pakistani woman imitating her.

The clip of the woman was from Pakistan's popular TV show, Showtime with Ramiz Raja.

In the viral video, the woman attempts to emulate the subtleties of Ranaut's speech, capturing the essence of her role in the "Queen".

“Main apne life mein tarah tarah ke gents dekhe hain. Ek married gents, ek detergent. (I've seen all kinds of men in my life: Married men and detergent),” she can be heard saying in the viral video, leaving the guests and the audience in splits.

Sharing the video, an X user sarcastically wrote:“Pakistanis...how dare you mimic Kangana Ranaut .”

The video amassed over 419.9K views, with numerous users praising the woman.

“This is a good thing. There is something in Kangana that even Pakistanis follow,” a user commented.

“Well, she's doing mimicry well! Kangana is famous in India, especially in Uttarakhand, and now even in Pakistan. People are making a living by doing her mimicry in different countries. What more do you want? Let them entertain people!” another added.

Lauding Kangana's movie Queen, a user said,“You cannot produce the Queen, Mimic is only choice left.”

“Actually Awesome Performance,” said another user.

However, some users felt that the mimicry was an insult to the Emergency actor.

Earlier, in an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Ranaut had said she does not take offence when people mimic her.

“Main apni mimicry dekhti hoon. Kitne log mujhe mimic karte hain. Main to bohot zyada popular hoon mimicry ki duniya me. Bohot mere mimicry artist hain. Aisa nahi hai ki hum dekhte hain aur hum offend ho jaate hain. (I often see people mimicking me. So many of them do it. I am very popular in the world of mimicry, there are a lot of mimicry artists. It's not like I get offended when I see them),” Ranaut said.