Software leading firm declares name of globe`s most cyber-attacked nation

(MENAFN) In a striking revelation, Kaspersky Lab's Managing Director for Russia and the CIS, Anna Kulashova, announced that Russia has experienced more cyberattacks than any other nation over the past two and a half years. In an interview with RIA Novosti, Kulashova highlighted that more than half of Russian users of Kaspersky's security products faced hacking attempts during the first eight months of this year.



The sectors most frequently targeted by cybercriminals include institutions, financial organizations, telecommunications, media, and various industries. Kulashova explained that attackers often exploit vulnerabilities in publicly available applications to compromise these institutions, and they commonly steal login credentials through methods such as password cracking. Smaller companies that serve as contractors for larger businesses can also be entry points for these hackers.



A growing concern in the cyber landscape is the phenomenon of hacktivism, where cybercriminals disrupt business operations to draw attention to social or political issues. However, Kulashova noted that the majority of cyberattacks are motivated by financial gain or espionage.



In July, Kaspersky Lab identified two waves of targeted phishing attacks aimed at domestic businesses. These attacks involved malicious software and links sent to approximately a thousand employees across sectors such as manufacturing, finance, and energy, as well as staff from government agencies. If successful, these attacks could enable cybercriminals to gain remote access to computers, allowing them to download sensitive files and documents.



Additionally, Kulashova mentioned that hackers have executed a series of sophisticated attacks against Russian IT firms and governmental entities. These malware campaigns have utilized public cloud infrastructures, including services like Yandex Cloud and Dropbox, to target and steal confidential information.



As the frequency and complexity of cyberattacks continue to escalate, the situation presents significant challenges for Russian organizations striving to protect themselves against a growing tide of cyber threats.

