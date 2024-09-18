Actress Sriti Jha Shares A Glimpse From Her ‘Eat-Aly' Trip

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Sep 18 (IANS) Sriti Jha, who rose to immense fame with 'Saubhagyavati Bhava' has shared a glimpse from her vacation in Italy, showcasing her foodie side.

Taking to her photo-sharing platform, Sriti, who has 2.6 million followers on Instagram, shared a throwback of herself while enjoying various cuisines in Italy.

She captioned the post,“Eat-aly #throwback #food”. She also attached a funky song“Give Me Food” by Nigerian singer-dancer Makayla Malaka.

In the first shot, Sriti was seen having the most famous pastry known as a croissant in her cool and stylish avatar.

The next shot shows a plate full of spaghetti with a glass of red wine and later having dessert while enjoying a movie at her cozy place.

In another shot, a slice of red cheesecake surfaced which signifies Sriti's love for desserts completely.

The next glimpse featured the 'Kundali Bhagya' actress on a plane as she was about to finish her other delicious treat. Sriti can be seen wearing a jacket with green sleeves and her round-eyed spectacles.

The next glimpse shows her having a red velvet pastry along with a vanilla ice cream near the seashore and later quick shots of other delicacies that include noodles with a glass of champagne.

Sriti's food crusade ends up with the same shot while having a bite of a croissant in Italy's finest joints.

Sriti is one of the most prominent names in the Television industry she started her career in the year 2007 in Disney India's teen drama 'Dhoom Machaao Dhoom'.

In the year 2009 she got a major role in a daily soap titled 'Jyoti'. Later, she also participated in a television reality show, 'Nachle Ve with Saroj Khan' and 'Meethi Choori No.1'.

In the year 2011, Sriti was featured in Life OK's drama reality show titled 'Dil Se Di Dua... Saubhagyavati Bhava? opposite Karanvir Bohra. The show gained her widespread acclaim for her commendable performance.

In 2022, she participated in 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 12' and the dance reality show 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10'.

Currently, the actress is seen in the Zee TV show 'Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye', playing the lead role of Amruta. The show also features Arjit Taneja as Virat and Angad Hasija as Abhiraj.

