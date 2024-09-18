Zelensky subtly criticizes China

(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has subtly criticized China in light of the country's recent imposition of stricter controls on drone exports. These regulations, which took effect on September 1, follow a series of measures that Beijing introduced last year after accusations surfaced regarding the weaponization of Chinese drones by both Ukraine and Russia. In July, China adjusted its export rules further, prompting Zelensky’s comments.



In a post on social media, Zelensky remarked, “Some of the largest states exporting drone components are introducing export restrictions. We know what to do so that those restrictions are not critical to us.” His statement reflects growing concerns in Ukraine about how these restrictions may complicate and increase the costs associated with procuring essential drone technology and parts.



Historically, both Russia and Ukraine have adapted their supply chains to circumvent previous restrictions, utilizing intermediaries to maintain access to Chinese drone components. However, the recent tightening of regulations has raised alarms in Kiev, with officials expressing worries that this could lead to further disruptions in their supply chain.



Despite making advancements in domestic weapon manufacturing, particularly in drones, Ukraine remains significantly dependent on foreign components, especially from China. Artyom Vyunnik, CEO of a Ukrainian drone manufacturing firm, highlighted the challenges, stating that logistics can take five to six months, coupled with additional manufacturing time. The bureaucratic hurdles tied to military contracts further hinder the ability of drone manufacturers to swiftly respond to the evolving demands of the battlefield.



As the conflict in Ukraine continues, Zelensky’s remarks underscore the ongoing struggle for the country to secure necessary resources while navigating complex international supply chains and geopolitical tensions. The implications of China's export policies may pose additional challenges for Ukraine as it seeks to bolster its defense capabilities in the face of ongoing aggression.

