(MENAFN) In a strong reaction to Meta's recent decision to ban RT from its platforms, the Russian news outlet asserted on Tuesday that United States Big Tech cannot silence its voice. Meta, the parent company of and Instagram, announced on Monday that it would be removing several news brands, including RT, citing alleged "foreign interference activity." This move aligns with accusations made by the US just days prior.



RT characterized the situation as a stark contradiction to the West's professed commitment to fair competition, labeling the actions against it as "cute." In a statement, the outlet pointed out that Meta had already blocked RT's access in Europe two years ago and is now extending its censorship globally. This follows a unilateral ban imposed by the European Union after the escalation of the Ukraine conflict in 2022.



The statement further emphasized that despite the efforts to restrict its reach, RT's supporters would find alternative ways to disseminate information. "Don’t worry, where they close a door, and then a window, our ‘partisans’ (or in your parlance, guerrilla fighters) will find the cracks to crawl through – as by your own admission we are apt at doing," RT declared.



This latest round of sanctions against Russian media was announced by United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who accused RT of operating as a "de facto arm" of Russian intelligence. The State Department's spokesman, Jamie Rubin, pointed to RT's influence, claiming it contributes to the global sentiment that does not align with United States foreign policy objectives regarding Ukraine.



Rubin claimed that the wide reach of RT enables the spread of propaganda, disinformation, and lies, affecting how many nations view the conflict in Ukraine. As the debate over media freedom and censorship continues, RT's defiance highlights the ongoing tensions between Western tech platforms and Russian media outlets. The situation raises critical questions about freedom of speech, the role of technology in shaping public discourse, and the influence of state-sponsored narratives on global perceptions.

