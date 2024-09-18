(MENAFN) A tragic series of pager explosions in Lebanon has resulted in the deaths of eight individuals and left around 2,750 others injured, according to Lebanese Health Firas Abyad. Hospitals across Beirut and surrounding cities are currently overwhelmed, prompting the of Health to issue an urgent call for all available medical personnel to assist in the emergency response.



Among the is Iran’s ambassador to Lebanon, Mojtaba Amani, alongside members of the Shiite group Hezbollah. A spokesperson for Hezbollah, who spoke to Reuters under anonymity, characterized the incident as “the largest security breach” the group has encountered since the onset of the ongoing conflict in Gaza nearly a year ago.



Reports suggest that the pagers involved in the explosions were part of a new batch recently acquired by Hezbollah. A representative of the group indicated that hundreds of their fighters had been issued these devices, raising concerns about potential malfunctions. Some members had noticed their pagers overheating and had discarded them before they exploded, hinting at possible malware interference.



While the exact cause of the explosions remains unclear, Lebanese authorities are investigating the possibility of a cyberattack orchestrated by Israel. The Lebanese foreign ministry condemned the blasts as a “dangerous and deliberate Israeli escalation,” accusing Israel of issuing threats to widen the conflict into Lebanon.



In reaction to the incident, Israel has heightened its security measures at all ports, with Israeli security officials reportedly on high alert. There is growing concern that Hezbollah may respond with military action, leading to an urgent meeting of senior Israeli defense officials to discuss potential strategies for a northern escalation.



The situation has escalated tensions in an already volatile region, as fears mount over the possibility of a new war breaking out between Hezbollah and Israel. With both sides preparing for potential confrontations, the international community watches closely, apprehensive of the implications this could have for stability in the Middle East.

MENAFN18092024000045015687ID1108687492