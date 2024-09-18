Macron impeachment resolution gets consented

(MENAFN) A significant procedural step has been achieved in the French parliament regarding a proposal to impeach President Emmanuel Macron, as it now moves forward to the committee stage for further examination. The initiative was introduced by the New Popular Front (NPF) coalition, which emerged as the largest party in the National Assembly during the recent legislative but failed to secure an outright majority. The proposal was largely motivated by Macron's decision to appoint former European Union commissioner Michel Barnier, a member of the right-wing party Les Républicains, as prime minister, overlooking NPF's candidate, Lucie Castets.



To initiate the impeachment process, the NPF needed the support of at least 10 percent of the National Assembly's members, amounting to a minimum of 58 lawmakers. The proposal garnered backing from over 80 NPF members, allowing it to pass a crucial vote within the Bureau of the National Assembly—responsible for parliamentary administration—with a narrow margin of 12-10.



Jean-Luc Mélenchon, leader of the largest coalition partner France Unbowed (LFI), celebrated the decision, declaring it "great news" on social media platform X. He warned that ignoring the will of the electorate would carry significant repercussions for Macron.



The next phase involves the Legal Committee, which must review the proposal. Following this assessment, the National Assembly is mandated to place the resolution on its agenda within two weeks, depending on when the committee concludes its review.



If the impeachment resolution successfully makes it to the parliamentary agenda, it would mark a historic moment for the Fifth Republic, as it would be the first time the National Assembly has debated the removal of a sitting president. This unprecedented move reflects deepening political tensions in France and growing dissatisfaction with Macron's leadership among certain segments of the electorate.

