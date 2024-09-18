Saudi Cabinet Affirms Continuation Of Work To Build First Nuclear Power Plant

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Riyadh: The Saudi Cabinet confirmed the continuation of the implementation of the national nuclear power project and the of its first plant.

This is in accordance with national requirements and within the framework of international obligations, in addition to emphasizing the hosting of an international on nuclear emergencies in cooperation with the International Atomic Agency at the end of next year, within the context of the Kingdom's interest in preparing for nuclear and radiological emergencies and enhancing the ability to confront them.

This came during the meeting of the Saudi Cabinet held Tuesday, September 17, 2024, under the chairmanship of HRH Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister.

The Cabinet also stressed the importance of stopping the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip, activating international accountability mechanisms, and working to provide humanitarian aid to alleviate the suffering of the Palestinian people.

The Cabinet renewed Saudi Arabia's emphasis on the importance of enhancing international cooperation and joint action to achieve global food security and support the benefits of the space economy, by adopting strategic transformations and providing sustainable solutions for these two areas.