DHA And DET Sign Mou To Boost Dubai's Medical Tourism Sector

Almarri:

We are committed to forming partnerships and agreements to strengthen collaboration and achieve the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33

Al Ketbi:

Dubai has utilised all its resources to create promising opportunities in the healthcare sector

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 18 September, 2024:

Dubai Authority (DHA) and the Dubai Department of and (DET) have embarked on an exceptional new phase to increase Dubai's share in the global medical tourism market. This effort aims to cement Dubai's position as the preferred and most distinguished destination for healthcare, quality of life, and overall happiness.

The two entities reinforced their partnership to achieve this strategic goal by recently signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). His Excellency Helal Saeed Almarri, Director General of Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism, and His Excellency Awadh Seghayer Al Ketbi, Director General of the Dubai Health Authority, signed the MoU in the presence of several officials and experts from both sides.

The MoU's objectives and areas of cooperation are based on the Dubai Health Authority's focus on achieving competitiveness, operational efficiency, and transparency, while ensuring the quality of healthcare services and products in accordance with approved policies and the highest global standards. It also aims to foster and support innovation and future foresight across all healthcare fields. Additionally, it aligns with the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33 to further consolidate Dubai's position as a leading global destination for business and leisure. This includes making the city the best place in the world to visit, live and work in, while enhancing its competitiveness in global economic and tourism indices and reinforcing the emirate's stability and role as a global hub for economy, trade, tourism, logistics, and investment.

His Excellency Helal Saeed Almarri, Director General of Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism , stated:“In line with the ambitious vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism is committed to developing partnerships and agreements that contribute to enhancing collaboration among various entities to achieve the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33. This will elevate the city's status as we consolidate our position as a leading global destination for business and leisure, and fulfill the leadership's vision of making the city the best place in the world to visit, live, and work in.”

He added:“The signing of this MoU with the Dubai Health Authority is a step in this direction and will strengthen our ability to build relationships with a wide network of partners to attract a significant segment of the target audience. We look forward to working together to attract investments for pioneering projects in the healthcare sector, host major global medical conferences and meetings, and make Dubai the preferred destination for travellers seeking top-quality services.”

His Excellency Awadh Seghayer Al Ketbi, Director General of the Dubai Health Authority , said:“Dubai's geographical location at the heart of the world, its immense capabilities, and its rapid and remarkable achievements across various fields and levels have all enhanced Dubai's international standing and its ongoing progress, particularly in the global healthcare arena where it occupies a prominent position.”

He added:“Dubai has leveraged all its resources, including advanced infrastructure, technology, smart solutions, systems, legislation, and facilitation, to create promising investment opportunities in the healthcare sector and provide a secure healthcare environment. This, in turn, has attracted a significant number of international hospitals and leading specialised centres to choose Dubai as their base, as well as individuals seeking a high quality of life and well-being.”

His Excellency Al Ketbi affirmed that the Dubai Health Authority values working with the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism and considers the staff of both entities as a unified team serving the emirate's vision and strategic goals. He noted that the MoU signed today with the department represents an important opportunity to invigorate and increase the rates of medical tourism and achieve competitiveness in this globally competitive field.

Areas of Cooperation:

The MoU aims to enhance mutual cooperation to implement a range of strategic initiatives that support and achieve the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33. This includes attracting investments to accelerate the growth of the healthcare sector in the emirate and showcasing the best healthcare services available including digital health, supporting business development for potential investors, and accelerating their business growth journey. This includes investor-related services such as business registration, as well as providing logistical and organisational support in accordance with regulations and each party's jurisdiction.

Under this MoU, the two parties will work to build and establish a broad network of international partners to support Dubai's economy by attracting local and foreign investors to the healthcare sector in the emirate. They will contribute to enhancing medical tourism by promoting opportunities for official delegations to visit healthcare facilities in Dubai, in accordance with the facilities' regulations. Additionally, they will work to advance the exchange of knowledge and research in the healthcare sector, as well as explore potential investment opportunities.

The parties will support activities related to the Al Safeer Congress Ambassador Programme, which is overseen by the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism. This programme aims to attract international conferences and meetings to the city, as well as enhance collaboration in local and international events designed to promote and market the emirate. Both parties will focus on attracting major global medical conferences and strengthening cooperation in the fields of exhibitions and workshops related to medical tourism.

Active Growth in Medical Tourism

A recent report by the Dubai Health Authority highlights remarkable growth in medical tourism in the emirate in 2023, with a surge in international patients seeking world-class treatment

and a significant increase in spending on healthcare services. This impressive growth is a testament to the global trust in Dubai's exceptional healthcare standards across diverse medical specialties. It solidifies the emirate's position as a leading destination for medical tourism, both regionally and globally, attracting patients who demand the highest level of care.

The report revealed that Dubai attracted 691,478 medical tourists from around the world last year, with their healthcare expenditures surpassing AED 1.034 billion – outperforming 2022 figures, when 674,000 medical tourists spent AED 992 million.

In addition, the indirect revenues from medical tourism last year exceeded AED 2.305 billion, fueling significant contributions to Dubai's GDP by driving growth across key sectors such as aviation, hotels, hospitality, telecommunications, and beyond. These impressive results underscore Dubai's role as a vital global hub for medical tourism and a major catalyst for broader economic development.