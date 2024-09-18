Superbrands 2024 To Honor The UAE's Leading Brands At Prestigious Annual Tribute Event

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Celebrating excellence in branding with leaders and visionaries on September 19th, 2024.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – September, 2024: Superbrands, the independent authority and arbiter of branding, announces the upcoming 20th Annual Superbrands Tribute Event, which will be held on September 19th, 2024, at the DoubleTree by Hilton, Dubai M Square Hotel. The event will celebrate the achievements of the UAE's most iconic and influential brands, recognizing their exceptional contributions to the market.

The Superbrands Award is a powerful endorsement of a brand's remarkable status, symbolizing quality, innovation, and credibility. This year, a select group of brands will be honored with the prestigious Superbrands status, joining an exclusive club of global frontrunners recognized as leaders in their respective fields.

Superbrands 2024 will bring together industry leaders, influencers, and visionaries from around the world, providing a unique platform for networking, knowledge sharing, and celebrating the remarkable achievements of these exceptional brands.

The rigorous selection process for Superbrands status will involve a comprehensive evaluation by the UAE Brand Council and online voting by over 2,000 senior managers and marketing professionals. Brands will be assessed based on their market presence, customer perception, innovation, and the overall impact created in their respective industries.

“Achieving Superbrands status is not just a reflection of a brand's strength in the marketplace; it's a testament to their relentless pursuit of excellence, innovation, and unwavering commitment to consumer trust. In an era where brand loyalty is hard-earned, our Superbrands have set the standard and have become the benchmarks of success and inspiration for others to follow,” said Mike English, Director of Superbrands Middle East.

Superbrands has firmly established itself as a respected and impartial entity within the UAE business community, recognizing brands across various sectors, including healthcare, food & beverage, consumer products, and retail.

The list of brands that will be honored this year are:

A & A ASSOCIATE LLCAJMS GLOBALALDOAL ROSTAMANI GROUPALPEN CAPITALAPPAREL GROUPASTER DM HEALTHCAREAXIOM GLOBALBENZOL LUBRICANTSBINSINA PHARMACYCALVIN KLEINDR JOYDUBAI DUTY FREEDUNEGENERAL/TAQEEFHAYATNA FRESHJAWHARA JEWELLERYKRESTON MENONLA MARQUISE FINE JEWELLERYLEVISMCINando'sNIKAINMC HEALTHCARENUTRIDORRafmoh GroupR&BREEM HOSPITALSACOOR BROTHERSSAUDI GERMAN HEALTHCARESKECHERSSTEVE MADDENTIM HORTONSTOMMY HILFIGER

THE UNITED ARAB EMIRATES SUPERBRANDS COUNCIL:



Mike English Director, Superbrands Middle East & North Africa

Colm McLoughlin Executive Vice Chairman & CEO, Dubai Duty Free (retired)

HE Saud Salim Al Mazrouei, Director of the Hamriyah Free Zone Authority and the Sharjah Airport International Free Zone Authority

John Brash Founder & CEO, Brash Brands

Paras Shahdadpuri, Chairman NIKAI Group of Companies

Raju Menon, Chairman and Managing Partner Kreston Menon

Neeraj Teckchandani, CEO and Director of Apparel Group.

John Deykin, Branding Expert

Alisha Moopen, Deputy Managing Director Aster DM Healthcare

Niranjan Gidwani, Consultant Director Charter Member – TIE Dubai

Dr Raza Siddiqui Executive Director, RAK Hospital and Chief Executive Officer, Arabian Healthcare Group

Waseem Al Halabi, Board Member, Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry

Rohit Walia, Executive Chairman and CEO Alpen Capital ME Limited George Kunnappally, Managing Director Nando's

About Superbrands UAE:

The Superbrands organisation is acclaimed worldwide as being the independent authority and arbiter of branding excellence and is committed to paying tribute to exceptional brands and promoting the discipline of branding. The work Superbrands does is recognised through their books, Events and Awards programmes, internet sites, research and through significant international media and PR coverage in newspapers, magazines and on television and radio.

The Superbrands organisation was originally set up in London in 1994 where it published the first Superbrands book. Since then, it has expanded its operations to 93 countries worldwide including Argentina, Australia, Brazil, China, Denmark, Egypt, France, Germany, Greece, Hong Kong, Hungary, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, and Kuwait. Lebanon, Malaysia, Mexico, Morocco, Netherlands, Norway, Pakistan, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Spain, Sri Lanka, Sweden, Thailand, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom and the United States.

Superbrands publishes a series of books including Superbrands, Business Superbrands (on B2B brands), Cool Brands and eBrands – making the series of books the largest collection of insights into some of the greatest brands in the world. To date over 43,000 individual brands have been featured worldwide.