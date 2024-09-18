Mazagan Resort Celebrates A Successful Summer Season Welcoming Guests From The UAE And GCC

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Mazagan Beach & Resort, announced the successful conclusion of an exceptional summer season, marked by a significant increase in visitors from the UAE and the broader GCC region. With guests enjoying the resort's diverse array of activities, luxurious accommodations, and world-class amenities, Mazagan has solidified its reputation as a premier destination for travelers seeking unforgettable experiences along Morocco's stunning Atlantic coast.

Jacques Claudel, General Manager of Mazagan Beach & Golf Resort stated,“We are incredibly proud of the fantastic summer season we've had at Mazagan Beach Resort. The influx of guests from the UAE and GCC region, along with the overwhelmingly positive feedback about our activities and services, underscores our commitment to providing an exceptional and unique experience for every guest.”

A Record Summer for GCC Visitors:

This summer, Mazagan Beach Resort welcomed a record number of visitors from the UAE and GCC countries, demonstrating a growing interest in Morocco as a preferred holiday destination for Middle Eastern travelers. Families, couples, and solo adventurers alike were drawn to the resort's blend of luxury, culture, and adventure.

Dining Experiences Enjoyed by Guests:

This summer, several dining options at Mazagan Beach Resort became favorites among guests from the UAE and GCC. The new pop-up restaurant Yakumanka, headed by Chef Daniel Galvez, stood out for its unique Peruvian cuisine, combining traditional ingredients with modern presentations. Mazi Pool offered Greek-inspired dishes by the main pool, which were popular for their light and refreshing flavors.

Other popular venues included Sel de Mer for seafood, La Cave for French cuisine, and the Market Place with its international buffet. Alfirma, with its weekend Berber tent dining experience, offered a unique setting reminiscent of Arabian Nights.

Recreational Activities Popular Among Guests:

Mazagan Beach Resort's recreational offerings saw high engagement. Visitors enjoyed surfing, horseback riding, and swimming in the resort's pools, as well as playing on the 18-hole golf course designed by Gary Player. Programs such as the Surf Academy, Football Academy, and Golf Academy were especially appreciated by families and younger guests for their mix of fun and learning.

Spa and Wellness:

The Mazagan Spa remained a sought-after retreat, offering a range of treatments that blended Moroccan traditions with contemporary wellness practices. Massages, facials, and authentic hammams were among the most requested by guests looking to unwind after active days.

Insights from the Season: The diverse offerings at Mazagan Beach Resort, from dining to outdoor activities and wellness, appealed to a broad spectrum of visitors from the UAE and GCC countries. This trend underscores the resort's capability to cater to different preferences and interests, contributing to a successful summer season.