Tally Solutions Launches Tallyprime 5.0 With An Effortless And Complete Arabic Experience

UAE, September, 2024 - To address the ever-evolving needs of the MSME ecosystem, Tally Solutions, a leading international company providing business management software, today announced the global launch of TallyPrime 5.0 with a complete and seamless multilingual experience. A standout feature, the 'Perfect Multilingual Experience' will facilitate seamless business operations in multiple languages be it Arabic or English, without compromising on accuracy or consistency. The multilingual experience is complete, concurrent, convenient, consistent, and correct, ensuring businesses can work in their preferred language for better collaboration.

The product ensures seamless multilingual operations by allowing users to view and manage vouchers, generate and print invoices, and produce reports in their preferred languages whether it's Arabic or English, without compromising on accuracy or consistency. The latest release also has enhanced business management features for a more simplified experience and enhanced operational efficiency. TallyPrime 5.0 will be officially launched through a series of roadshows starting in Dubai and will follow in other cities in GCC like Jeddah, Riyadh, Muscat, Damman, Manama, and Doha.

Commenting on the launch, Vikas Panchal, General Manager – MENA, Tally Solutions, said,“TallyPrime 5.0's multilingual capabilities and advanced business management features are set to revolutionize operations in the UAE. Our commitment is to continuously innovate and provide the right technologies for MSMEs, aligning with the UAE government's goals of fostering leadership and strengthening the role of small and medium-sized enterprises in the development and diversification of the national economy. This release will not only improve business processes but also enhance decision-making and promote better collaboration with vendors and customers, ultimately enabling businesses to make informed decisions and operate more efficiently”

The new 'Bill Sorting' functionality allows users to strategically manage payments by sorting bills according to due dates, ensuring timely clearance of supplier payments and avoiding late fees. Users can also sort bills by date, amount, and final balance, enabling better prioritization and financial planning.

Furthermore, the 'Page Optimization' feature intelligently arranges up to 50 different items per page, ensuring all details are captured without compromising on clarity, and contributes to reducing the carbon footprint by minimizing paper usage. This capability not only improves readability and reduces paper wastage but also aligns with the UAE's sustainability goals. Additionally, the 'Stripe View' feature alternately shades invoice rows, significantly improving readability and making document navigation more intuitive.

To ensure maximum businesses benefit from this launch, Tally has planned a strong go-to-market approach including a high-impact series of roadshows targeting close to 2000 businesses, a strong digital and social marketing approach, and influencer outreach. Tally's strong partner network will also reach out to businesses across sectors and segments to ensure maximum entrepreneurs can benefit from the latest product updates.