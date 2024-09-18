ENOC Group And Dream Dubai Provide ZOOM Customers A Chance To Win An MG Car

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Exclusive to ZOOM's network, customers who spend AED25 can enter a raffle to win weekly prizes.

Dubai, UAE,September 2024: ENOC Group, a leading integrated global player, has partnered with Dream Dubai, an innovative digital by of Dubai – DFRE, to provide ZOOM customers an exclusive chance to win an iconic MG car weekly and a grand prize of AED 500,000. The campaign will run until 30 September 2024, with five MG to be won over five weeks, and the grand raffle winner will be announced on 3 October 2024.

The exclusive campaign across ZOOM's network offers customers who spend AED 25 at any ZOOM outlet a unique code on their receipt. To participate in the draw, customers simply need to scan the QR code present at every ZOOM checkout counter or visit and register their details along with the unique code on their receipt. Upon doing so, they will automatically receive their tickets for a chance to win the weekly and grand prizes.

For the first time ever, legacy-driven British MG cars are being given away through ENOC and ZOOM's partnership with Dream Dubai, marking yet another significant chapter in their ongoing endeavour to reward loyal customers and offer them an unparalleled retail experience.

His Excellency Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO at ENOC, said,“Customer satisfaction lies at the heart of ENOC's success, and we are happy to bring yet another exclusive offer with the legendary MG car as the coveted prize to all of ZOOM's loyal customers. Our partnership with Dream Dubai will drive this campaign as we look forward to providing an unforgettable experience for all participating customers as well as the lucky winner of the grand raffle draw.”

Hisham El Sahn, General Manager of Inter Emirates Motors / MG Motor UAE, added,“This campaign is a fantastic way for us to engage with our customers and showcase the innovative MG 5. By partnering with ENOC and ZOOM, we are able to extend this opportunity across the UAE and offer everyone a chance to win incredible prizes. We invite all customers to participate and experience the blend of heritage and innovation that MG brings to the automotive world.”

Launched in 2009, ZOOM offers UAE residents' access to a wide range of products on the go along with regular promotions that reward loyal customers. Located at every ENOC service station in the UAE, ZOOM provides quick snacks and refreshing drinks in addition to a selection of everyday products and services. Currently, ZOOM has over 250 stores across the UAE, including 50 stores located at Dubai Metro stations, and serves over 90 million happy customers every year.

​​​​ZOOM accepts a variety of payment methods including VISA, MasterCard, ENOCPay, Nol Payment, Nol Top-up and Dubai Now. Customers can also claim points through the YES Rewards programme and get access to exclusive offers and promotions.

About ENOC Group:

ENOC Group is a leading integrated global energy player and a wholly owned entity of the Government of Dubai that is integral to the Emirate's success. ENOC owns and operates assets in the fields of exploration & production, supply & operations, terminals, fuel retail, aviation fuel and petroleum products for commercial & industrial use. The Group's general business operations include automotive services, non-fuel F&B retail and fabrication services. Servicing thousands of customers in over 60 markets, the Group employs a multi-national workforce of over 12,500 employees and is deploying its world-class customer service, latest innovations, and technologies as well as best practices to empower the UAE's social and economic development.

About Dream Dubai:

Dream Dubai by Government of Dubai – DFRE, defies the belief that dreams are beyond reach by offering a user-friendly platform that fuses shopping and winning in one unique environment. Through the purchase of 'Modesh Shopping Cards' from campaigns that are either limited by time or quantity, customers receive complementary tickets to participate in prize draws to win prizes and money-can't-buy experiences . The platform has made more than 8,000 winners and given away more than AED200,000,000 in prizes, turning dreams into reality.

About MG Motor:

MG Motor is a prestigious British automotive brand established in 1924, recognised for its iconic sports cars and innovative technology. With a history of excellence and a commitment to modern advancements, MG continues to set new standards in the automotive industry under the ownership of SAIC Motor and their official distributor in the UAE are Inter Emirates Motor – subsidiary of Ali & Sons. MG Motor remains at the forefront of introducing cutting-edge technologies and energy-efficient vehicles for discerning car buyers, Visit: