Homeschool Pods Are An Attractive Alternative For UK Parents Facing Private School VAT Changes, Reports Tutors International

Why the Socratic method used by great private tutors fosters independent learning and better academic outcomes than a traditional classroom of 30 children. Watch Joanna Dunckley-Phillips at Tutors International explain.

Private school fees in the UK are rising

The removal of VAT-free status on private school fees that could start as soon as January 2025 is pushing many parents to explore alternative educational options. Homeschool pods, guided by a full-time private tutor, present a flexible and cost-effective alternative that often surpasses traditional schooling in quality.

Top-tier London day schools, such as St Paul's School and Westminster School, can charge over £40,000 per year, and VAT could further increase these costs. This financial burden, combined with concerns about the current educational quality, is prompting families to reconsider their options. One emerging solution is the homeschool pod.

A homeschool pod brings a small group of children together to learn under the direction of a highly qualified tutor in a private home. This setup can avoid the complexities and costs of registering as a formal independent school while allowing a more customised educational experience. Many parents are turning to this model, recognising its potential to offer better educational outcomes at a competitive cost.

Why consider homeschool pods?



Smaller class sizes: Tutors working with a small group can provide personalised, focused instruction. Research shows that small class sizes positively impact both academic performance and mental well-being. Adam Caller, CEO of Tutors International, notes that focused tuition can achieve more in a few hours than a traditional school day.

Flexibility: Families are not bound by traditional school calendars, allowing holidays during off-peak times. Pods can tailor the curriculum, explore subjects in depth, and avoid the costs of uniforms, school trips, and lengthy commutes. This flexibility is ideal for children who may struggle in conventional school settings.

Shorter school days: A 3-hour study day is sufficient for high-quality learning, leaving children free to pursue other interests. Caller emphasises that the length of the school day is less important than the quality of interaction between tutor and pupil. A tailored curriculum: Homeschool pods focus on strength-based education, emphasising learning through experiences and natural aptitudes rather than simply teaching to pass exams.

Setting up a homeschool pod

Homeschool pods operate outside formal school frameworks, giving families the freedom to design an educational experience that meets their child's needs. For those interested in setting up a homeschool pod, Tutors International provides expert guidance and access to highly qualified tutors.

Tutors International is a leading provider of bespoke private tutoring services, offering personalised education solutions to clients worldwide. Founded by Adam Caller, an expert in educational practice and private tutoring, Tutors International specialises in matching highly qualified tutors with students for full-time, residential placements.

