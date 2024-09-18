Trump introduces World Liberty Financial cryptocurrency venture

(MENAFN) On Monday, former US President and candidate Donald introduced his new cryptocurrency venture, World Liberty Financial, during a livestream event. Trump emphasized the importance of engaging with the cryptocurrency sector, stating, "Crypto is one of those things we have to do," and further adding, "Whether we like it or not, I have to do it." His remarks highlight his commitment to entering the cryptocurrency space, regardless of the challenges or uncertainties involved.



The livestream event featured Trump's sons, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, who joined him in promoting the new venture. Also present were crypto entrepreneurs Chase Herro and Zachary Folkman, who were likely involved in the development or advisory aspects of the project. The presence of these individuals underscores the collaborative nature of the initiative and suggests a focus on leveraging expertise from the cryptocurrency industry.



Despite Trump's promotion of World Liberty Financial since August, the specific objectives and details of the venture remain unclear. There has been no official announcement regarding the launch date or the intended use of the cryptocurrency. This uncertainty leaves many aspects of the project open to speculation and further clarification in the future.



As of now, the official launch of the cryptocurrency project has not been scheduled. The lack of a defined timeline for the rollout reflects ongoing preparations and the potential complexity involved in bringing the new venture to market. The announcement, however, marks a significant step in Trump's foray into the cryptocurrency world and sets the stage for future developments.

