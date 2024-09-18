Turkmenistan Urges International Support For Afghanistan's Peace And Stability

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

Photo credit: akorda.

The President of Turkmenistan, during the Central Asia and Germany meeting hosted by Kazakhstan, called on the countries of the world to help and cooperate in restoring peace in Afghanistan.

Serdar Berdimuhamedow, the President of Turkmenistan, emphasized the importance of international efforts to restore peace in Afghanistan during a meeting held Tuesday, September 17th, in the capital of Kazakhstan.

According to Turkmenistan's state news agency, the country emphasized the importance of expanding diplomatic relations with Taliban-ruled Afghanistan.

Turkmenistan is one of the countries that has maintained close relations with the Taliban and has signed several economic and transit agreements with the group. Recently, Turkmenistan's national leader and the Taliban's prime minister inaugurated the TAPI pipeline project.

Berdimuhamedow called on the international community to collaborate on major infrastructure and economic projects in partnership with Afghanistan and attract significant foreign investments.

Previously, Turkmenistan's representative at a meeting to coordinate between the United Nations and regional organizations stated that Ashgabat, in coordination with these organizations, will continue efforts to achieve peace and stability in Afghanistan.

The second summit of Central Asian and German leaders was held at the Palace of Independence in Astana. Kyrgyzstan's President Sadyr Japarov, Uzbekistan's President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Turkmenistan's President Serdar Berdimuhamedow, Tajikistan's President Emomali Rahmon, and Germany's Chancellor Olaf Scholz participated. Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev hosted the summit.

