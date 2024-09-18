Serie A: Roma Sack Manager De Rossi After Winless Start To Season

(MENAFN- IANS) Rome, Sep 18 (IANS) Daniele de Rossi has been sacked as Roma head coach after eight months in charge and four games into the new season.

Following the dismissal of Jose Mourinho in January, De Rossi was first appointed on an interim basis. He was then awarded a three-year contract in June for salvaging Roma's season, which included a sixth-place finish in Serie A and guiding the team to the Europa League semifinals.

However, the 41-year-old was unable to win any of their Serie A matches this season, drawing three and losing at home to Empoli last month.

"AS Roma announces that Daniele De Rossi has been relieved of his duties as head coach of the first team. The club's decision is made in the best interests of the team, to get back on the desired path as soon as possible at a time when the season is still in its early stages," the club said in a statement.

"A heartfelt thank you to Daniele, who will always be at home at the Giallorossi club, for the work he has done in recent months with passion and dedication," it added.

As a player, De Rossi played over 600 times for Roma between 2001 and 2019, winning the Coppa Italia on two occasions.

De Rossi's last game as Roma manager was a 1-1 draw with Genoa on Sunday with the help of Koni De Winter's stoppage-time equaliser. Moreover, De Rossi was shown a red card for his reaction to the goal.

Next week, Roma opens its Europa League campaign against Athletic Bilbao at the Olimpico.