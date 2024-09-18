Japan sees increase in number of centenarians for 54th consecutive year

(MENAFN) For the 54th consecutive year, Japan has experienced an increase in the number of centenarians, reaching a record high. The latest data released by the Health Ministry, in conjunction with the Respect for Aged Day national holiday, indicates that the number of people aged 100 and older has risen by 2,980 from the previous year, bringing the total to 95,000. This milestone reflects Japan's status as having one of the oldest populations in the world.



The majority of these centenarians are women, who number 83,958, representing 88.3 percent of the total centenarian population. In contrast, men account for 11,161 of the centenarians. This demographic trend underscores Japan’s significant aging population.



Additionally, the Health Ministry reported that the total elderly population, defined as individuals aged 65 and above, was recorded at 36.25 million last year. Notably, 25.2 percent of this elderly population is still actively employed, highlighting the continuing contribution of older individuals to the workforce.



Tomiko Itooka, a 116-year-old Japanese woman, was recently recognized by Guinness World Records as the world’s oldest person. In Japan, the title of the oldest man belongs to 110-year-old Kiyotaka Mizuno. These records exemplify the extraordinary longevity found within Japan's aging population.



However, Japan's overall population continues to decline. According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications, the population decreased from 122.42 million in 2022 to 121.56 million in 2023. This represents the 15th consecutive year of population decline and marks the largest drop since the survey began in 1968, highlighting the ongoing demographic challenges faced by the country.

