Jordan Condemns Assassination Attempt On Trump

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Foreign on Monday condemned the assassination attempt on former US President Donald Trump.

The Ministry's Spokesperson Sufian Qudah affirmed the Kingdom's condemnation and denouncement of all forms of violence, especially those targeting public and political figures, according to a Foreign Ministry statement.

Qudah also expressed the Kingdom's full solidarity with and his family in light of this unfortunate incident.

Trump was targeted on Sunday in a second apparent assassination attempt, in which a man allegedly planned to fire on the Republican while he played golf in Florida, according to AFP.

The suspect, identified by police as 58-year-old Ryan Wesley Routh, was arrested soon after being spotted while hiding with an assault-style rifle at the edge of Trump's golf course in West Palm Beach.

US Secret Service agents opened fire, not hitting him, and he fled before surrendering without a struggle.