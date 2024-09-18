Caretaker Justice Minister Attends Opening Of New Jerash Courthouse
AMMAN - Ahmad Ziadat, caretaker Minister of Justice, on Tuesday attended the opening of the new Jerash Palace of Justice on behalf of caretaker Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh.
Ziadat expressed his pleasure with the timing of the inauguration, which coincides with his majesty King Abdullah's visit to Jerash as part of his silver jubilee celebrations marking 25 years of constitutional reign, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.
The new courthouse, funded by the European Union and supervised by the Ministry of Public Works, is a three-storey building situated on a 13,000 square metre site, with the structure itself covering 13,500 square metres.
