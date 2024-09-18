Nothreat And Lenovo Revolutionize Iot Edge Device Security With AI-Powered Science-Driven Solutions

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Nothreat, an innovative cybersecurity startup, announces an integration with Lenovo to transform IoT (Internet of Things) edge device security.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Nothreat, an innovative cybersecurity startup, announces a groundbreaking integration with Lenovo to transform IoT (Internet of Things) edge device security. Nothreat's advanced AI-based cybersecurity solutions based on scientific research, now run inside Lenovo's ThinkEdge SE10 and SE70 industrial IoT ARM-processor devices, setting a new standard in proactive cybersecurity for the IoT landscape. By analyzing attacks in real-time and utilizing continuous learning, integrated hardware-software system can preemptively protect actual IoT infrastructure before it's targeted, detecting, on average, 55% more attacks than other sources combined.The announcement comes at a critical time, as IoT devices are projected to reach over 32 billion by 2030, with attacks on IoT devices surged by 107% in the first five months of 2024, compared to the same period last year. Integrating Nothreat's cutting-edge security technologies with Lenovo's robust hardware addresses the urgent need for enhanced protection in the rapidly expanding IoT ecosystem."Nothreat's solution represents a significant leap forward in IoT security," said Rasim Bakhshi, Director at Lenovo Global Technology Azerbaijan LLC. "As IoT devices become increasingly prevalent across various industries, ensuring their security is paramount. Lenovo is committed to delivering secure, cutting-edge IoT solutions that enable our customers to innovate confidently. As an OEM, we are ready to support integrating innovative cybersecurity solutions for our clients."Lenovo's global reach and hardware expertise combined with Nothreat's innovative cybersecurity expertise offer businesses across various sectors - including manufacturing, healthcare, smart cities, and transportation - an unprecedented level of protection for their IoT deployments."Our integration with Lenovo marks a turning point in IoT security," said Sergej Kostenko, CEO of Nothreat. "By combining our technology with Lenovo's global hardware expertise, we're revolutionizing cybersecurity for the IoT era. We are empowering businesses to innovate securely, setting a new global standard for AI-powered IoT protection."Key components of Nothreat's comprehensive security suite are AIoT Defend and CyberEcho, a US patent-pending technology that employs an innovative Clone-based traps system. CyberEcho creates virtual clones of IoT products, so-called“honeypots”, tricking cyberhackers into attacking these decoys instead of real devices. Nothreat's portfolio is complemented by other advanced solutions, including the Firewall Protection & Intelligent DNS with integrated AI to detect and block suspicious traffic, improving threat detection by 37%. AIoT Defend is a lightweight app using only about 2 MB of RAM that offers real-time firewall protection for connected devices. The Cybersecurity Event System (CES) is an AI-driven knowledge base that continuously analyzes threats for up-to-date defense insights. Lastly, the Security Operational Center (SOC) provides 24/7 monitoring and real-time threat response using global intelligence.The effectiveness of Nothreat's solutions, including CyberEcho, is backed by broad research and development. 50 scientists worldwide have validated Nothreat's technology, as detailed in a comprehensive research paper available online .For more information about Nothreat's comprehensive security solutions, visit nothreat.

