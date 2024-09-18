US President Calls For Resumption Of Negotiations To End War In Sudan

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) US President Joe Biden called on the two parties to the conflict in Sudan to resume negotiations aimed at ending the ongoing war between them since April 2023, which has resulted in tens of thousands of deaths.

In a statement released by the White House Tuesday, Biden said, "I call on the belligerents responsible for Sudanese suffering the Sudanese (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) to pull back their forces, facilitate unhindered humanitarian access, and re-engage in negotiations to end this war."

Biden said that this war has created "one of the world's worst humanitarian crises," pointing out that nearly 10 million people have been displaced by this conflict.

US assistance to Sudanese people has reached over $1.6 billion in the last two years.

"Let it be clear: the United States will not abandon our commitment to the people of Sudan who deserve freedom, peace, and justice. We call for all parties to this conflict to end this violence," Biden said, stressing that both parties need to immediately allow unhindered humanitarian access to all areas of Sudan.

Armed conflict has continued in Sudan since April 15, 2023, between the SAF and the RSF, leading to the death of more than 20,000 people and the displacement of over 10 million others.

