Chitrangda Singh’S New Emotion Is ‘Nexcited’

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Sep 18 (IANS) Chitrangda Singh has discovered a new emotion“nexcited”, which is a combination of nervous and excited.

Chitrangda took to Instagram, where she shared a boomerang of herself in monochrome. In the clip, the 48-year-old actress is seen sitting in a robe and smiling at the camera.

For the caption, she wrote:”Nervous + excited = NEXCITED!!”

However, the actress did not share what she is nervous and excited for. She used the queen of pop Madonna's song“True Blue” as the background score for the boomerang clip.

It was recently announced that Chitrangda has joined the cast of“Housefull 5” starring Akshay Kumar.

Chitrangda will be seen sharing screen space with Akshay once again after“Desi Boyz” and“Khel Khel Mein”. She had heaped praise on the star and called him a“true master of comedy.”

“Akshay is incredibly talented and a true master of comedy. We've known each other for a long time, and working with him is always a pleasure,” the actress, who is heading to London for the shoot of“Housefull 5”, told IANS.

The first installment of the film released in 2010, which had Akshay, Riteish Deshmukh, Arjun Rampal, Lara Dutta, Deepika Padukone and late star Jiah Khan. Two years later, the second installment was released. A standalone sequel to Housefull and also an uncredited remake of the 1998 Malayalam film“Mattupetti Machan.” The first two parts were helmed by Sajid Khan.

The third and the fourth installment was directed by Farhad Samji and the fifth film Housefull 5 is directed by Tarun Mansukhani. The fifth installment also stars Fardeen Khan, Pooja Hegde and Riteish.

The actress was last seen in“Gaslight” in 2023. The film, which is a mystery-thriller, is directed by Pavan Kirpalani. It also stars Vikrant Massey and Sara Ali Khan.