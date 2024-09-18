Russians Strike 197 Times In Zaporizhzhia Region Over Last Day - Two Killed, Five Wounded

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the past day, the invaders struck 197 times at 11 localities in Zaporizhzhia region. Two people were killed and five others were wounded as a result of enemy shelling of Zaporizhzhia district.

This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov in Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

According to him, Russian carried out 11 air strikes on Novoiakovlivka, Komyshuvakha, Mala Tokmachka and Bilohiria. 64 UAVs of various modifications attacked Huliaypole, Novoandriivka, Novodanylivka, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Poltavka and Malynivka. Huliaypole and Novodanilivka were hit by 6 MLRS attacks. 116 artillery attacks were made on the territory of Prymorske, Huliaypole, Novoandriivka, Novodanylivka, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka and Poltavka.

There have been 10 reports of the destruction of residential buildings and infrastructure.

As Ukrinform reported, in the evening, the enemy carried out a massive shelling of Zaporizhzhia , and an air alert was declared in the region.

