Securityplus Federal Credit Union Promotes Charissa Martin To Senior Vice President Of Enterprise Risk & Compliance

Charissa Martin, SVP of Enterprise Risk & Compliance at Securityplus Federal Credit Union

With an impressive tenure at Securityplus Federal Credit Union that began in 2001, Martin has established herself as a highly effective leader. She has shown exceptional proficiency in managing complex compliance frameworks and demonstrated her leadership skills by successfully facilitating communication among senior leadership while developing comprehensive compliance training initiatives aligned with federal and state regulations.

Charissa Martin has a remarkable track record of professional accomplishments and has enhanced the credit union's risk management strategies. Her initiatives have noticeably improved operational efficiency, fostered teamwork across departments, and significantly uplifted employee morale. Under her leadership, implementing a robust Vendor Risk Management Program and the strategic management of the Anti-Money Laundering and Fraud System have notably strengthened the credit union's compliance posture.

Her achievements extend beyond the confines of Securityplus Federal Credit Union. As a respected figure in the financial industry, Martin served in prestigious roles as president, vice president, and secretary of the Capital Regional BSA Roundtable. Her efforts in bridging communication gaps within the organization have been lauded, showcasing her unparalleled dedication to enhancing organizational coherence and performance.

"Charissa's promotion is a testament to her impact on our operations and her unwavering commitment to excellence," stated Ray K. Ragan, Interim CEO and Chief Information Officer of Securityplus Federal Credit Union.

"Her extensive experience, coupled with a profound understanding of regulatory compliance and risk management, positions her as an integral part of our executive team. We are confident in her abilities to lead us into a future marked by sustained growth and unwavering adherence to our mission of caring service."

Charissa Martin holds a Master of Business Administration from the University of Maryland University College, among other prestigious credentials, including a NAFCU Certified Risk Manager (NCRM), a Bank Secrecy Act Compliance Specialist (BSACS), and an NAFCU Certified Compliance Officer (NCCO). Her academic background and professional certifications speak volumes of her dedication to continuous improvement and professional development.

As she embarks on this new chapter, Martin is poised to drive Strategic Risk Management initiatives that align with Securityplus Federal Credit Union's long-term vision. Her promotion is a step forward in the institution's journey towards operational excellence and regulatory compliance, ensuring a secure and prosperous future for its members.

Securityplus Federal Credit Union is a not-for-profit financial institution dedicated to serving the community and its members since 1935. With a focus on delivering exceptional service and value, Securityplus Federal Credit Union offers a wide range of financial products and services, striving to empower its members to achieve their financial goals. For more information about Securityplus Federal Credit Union and its services, please visit

