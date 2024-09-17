Amir Arrives In Canada On Official Visit

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) the Amir Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani arrived yesterday in Ottawa, on an official visit to Canada.

His Highness the Amir was welcomed upon arrival at Ottawa Macdonald-Cartier International Airport by of International Development Ahmed Hussen; Qatar's ambassador to Canada Dr Khalid bin Rashid al-Hamoudi al-Mansouri; Canadian ambassador to Qatar Isabelle Marie Catherine Martin, along with the Qatari embassy staff.

His Highness the Amir is accompanied by HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani and an official delegation. (QNA)

