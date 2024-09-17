What's Happening In The Automotive World?

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) While the sizzling summer comes to an end, the world of automobiles is just starting to heat up with some of the biggest, most popular automakers making some of the most exciting announcements of 2024. Here's a recap of what's been happening!

All-new Nissan Patrol launched

In what is arguably the biggest automotive launch event of the year, Arabian Automobiles unveiled the all-new Nissan Patrol. The new full-size SUV, aptly named the 'ICON,' is now available for purchase both online and in showrooms with prices starting from Dh239,900 and reaching up to Dh379,900. The grand reveal held at the ADNEC in Abu Dhabi was attended by some 1,000-odd people that included VIPs, global Nissan executives, dealers, customers, media members and bloggers, as well.

The 7th generation Patrol's exterior shares the predecessor's hulking size, growing another 30 mm in some directions. The new outlook is characterised by a mix of ruggedness and sophistication. Nissan's signature V-motion grille is now wider and more integrated into the body and is flanked by imposing double C-shaped headlights. Complementing this is the rear façade, which includes C-shaped luminaires and a full-width light bar. The Patrol's stance is further accentuated by available 22-inch alloy wheels and exterior paint choices that include seven colours and another four 2-tone options. As a nod to the Japanese principle of 'omotenashi' (thoughtful hospitality) and its legendary history, the illumination that emerges from the puddle lamps features the iconic Patrol silhouette in the desert, and the text 'Since 1951'.

The completely refreshed interior features quilted leather seats with NASA-inspired spinal support technology and detailing inspired by the traditional Japanese woodcraft, Kumiko. The seat massage function and the panoramic sunroof also improve cabin comfort. Technologically, the interior centres around a striking 28.6-inch horizontal Monolith display, featuring twin 14.3-inch displays, with NissanConnect 2.0 for navigation and entertainment, and it also features google built in. Rear passengers also get two 12.8-inch screens for streaming content or playing games. Other highlights include the available 12-speaker Klipsch audio system and segment's first Biometric Cooling technology with built-in infrared sensor which detects the body temperature and adjusts air flow accordingly. Even cargo space is up by 30%.

The new Y63 series is the most powerful Patrol to date when equipped with the new twin-turbo 3.5-litre V6 engine. It delivers an impressive 425 horsepower and 700 Nm of max. torque, a 7 percent increase in power and a 25 percent boost in torque over the outgoing V8, all while improving fuel efficiency by 24 percent. Also available is an all-new base engine, a 3.8-litre naturally aspirated V6 that produces a commendable 316 horsepower and 386 Nm of peak torque, which replaces the base 4.0-litre V6. Both engines are coupled to a 9-speed automatic transmission with a horizontal“Piano Button” E-shifter.

The new Patrol's suspension is equipped with a new e-damper technology that automatically adjusts the damping and a new adaptive air suspension system, available as standard. The latter allows for improved off-road performance, improved aerodynamics and passenger entry and exit. The Y63 is also equipped with a 4WD transfer mode interlock system and 6 distinct drive modes to choose from – standard, sand, rock, mud, eco and sport.

The new MyNISSAN app when linked to the Patrol, allows drivers to monitor vehicle status, schedule maintenance, remotely start the vehicle, receive automatic alerts if the car is unlocked or windows are left open, etc. While the 'My Parking Locations' function memorises frequently visited parking spots for driver convenience. The new gen' vehicle also gets a 3D Around View Monitor, a Panorama View featuring 'Ultra-Wide View' with a 170 degrees field of vision and 'Invisible Hood View', which displays real-time images of obstacles underneath the vehicle. The new Patrol also comes with ProPILOT technology and other ADAS features.

Honda Celebrates 30th year in Middle East & Africa

The Middle East & Africa office of Honda Motor Co. celebrated its 30th year in the region with a special event held at The Taj Exotica & Spa, at The Palm Dubai, bringing together media representatives from the GCC and North Africa regions to showcase its diverse product line-up. The event began with an invitation to explore the various Honda models on display and culminated in a series of interesting announcements. The vehicles that were showcased included the ZR-V, HR-V, CR-V and Honda Pilot from the SUV range as well as two from the sedan line-up, the Accord e:HEV premium hybrid and the Civic Type R - the fastest front-engine, front-wheel drive car in the world. Motorcycles such as the updated CRF1100 Africa Twin, Rebel 1100, X-Adv and the GL1800 Gold Wing and the all new BF350, incorporating Honda's first V8 outboard engine, were also on display.

Rajvinder Johal, General Manager, Honda Motor Co. (Middle East & Africa Office) spoke about Honda's new Global Brand Slogan, which has evolved from“The Power of Dreams" to "Power of Dreams: HOW WE MOVE YOU." The new slogan is meant to encapsulate both physical mobility and emotional engagement. He also recapped the brand's“Advanced & Sporty” strategy, introduced in the region in 2022, which positions Honda as a more premium and sporty mobility company for the region. It is also reason why we don't have a base or middle order Civic yet.

Anup Ravindranath, Senior General Manager, Honda Motor Co. (Middle East & Africa Office) touched on other topics such as carbon-neutral power units, energy management systems, resource circulation, autonomous driving, and connectivity. He also spoke about Honda's futuristic '0' series of electric vehicles under the concept of Thin, Light & Wise, which includes the 'Saloon' and 'Space Hub' models. He went on to explain the future for electric motorcycles with the launch of 10 EVs globally. There was also an emphasis on achieving zero traffic collision fatalities involving Honda motorcycles and automobiles worldwide by 2050.

