Doe Launches First Series Of Foresight Reports

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) The Abu Dhabi Department of (DoE), the regulatory body responsible for overseeing the energy sector in Abu Dhabi, has launched a series of foresight reports, to enable it to address the rapid developments in the energy sector efficiently.

The primary objective of these reports is to conduct a systematic analysis of possible future scenarios such as technological advancements, policy shifts, and dynamics that may impact the energy sector. By understanding and leveraging this foresight information, the DoE can take decisions that foster a culture of innovation and enhance efficiency and sustainability. The reports will also serve as a strategic tool guiding the department toward achieving its long-term goals, helping mitigate risks, and enabling the department to seize new opportunities.

The first report explores the future potential of the ammonia economy, focusing on its role in hydrogen energy production, global trade, and the transition to sustainable ammonia technologies. The report also identifies future trends for developing the ammonia economy and outlines the goals and steps needed to achieve them.

The second report explores the future potential of graphene-based technologies in various water-related applications, including desalination, purification, and treatment, while improving the efficiency of these processes. This report provides a framework for identifying future trends to enhance water sustainability and outlines related impacts and potential actions.

The third report assesses the strategic feasibility of space solar power technology and its alignment with the UAE's renewable energy goals, alongside its promising vision of achieving a sustainable future free from carbon emissions. The report also serves as a valuable tool for identifying future trends in the development of space solar power technology and outlines the objectives and steps necessary to achieve them.

The fourth report highlights the advancement of smart grid technologies in the UAE, their connection to the artificial intelligence revolution, and their applications in energy management. The report identifies future trends for the development of these grids and outlines the goals and steps needed to achieve them.

Dr. Shamma Al Malik, director of strategy development at the DoE, emphasised,“The foresight reports aim to inspire the forward-looking visions of our wise leadership and the ambitious aspirations of the UAE government while addressing the challenges facing energy transition, sustainability, water security, and the development of energy efficiency technologies. Through these reports, we strive to build a deep knowledge base and extract precise information that enables us to ensure full readiness to face future challenges.”

She added,“The issuance of these four reports reaffirms the Department of Energy's commitment to achieving an effective transformation in the energy sector by promoting the use of clean and renewable energy and anticipating the future needs of the industry. These reports will undoubtedly form a fundamental basis for decision-making, further enhancing Abu Dhabi's leadership position in the global energy transition journey and driving sustainable growth toward a prosperous future.”

She also highlighted the importance of the DoE continuing to collaborate with all partners and stakeholders, leveraging all its capabilities, and delivering advanced solutions and innovations in the field of clean and renewable energy. Furthermore, the department is continuing to develop future plans to accelerate national efforts aimed at realising the UAE's strategic initiative for net-zero emissions by 2050.