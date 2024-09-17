Shura Council Participates In Parliamentary Event On Democracy And Peace
9/17/2024 3:18:06 PM
Doha, Qatar: The Shura Council participated on Tuesday in a parliamentary event organised by the Inter-Parliamentary Union via videoconferencing, on the occasion of the International Day of Democracy and the International Day of Peace, which fall on September 15 and 21 of each year.
The Shura Council was represented in the event by HE Issa bin Arar Al Rumaihi, member of the Council.
The event addressed the topic of Democratic peace in light of the escalation of many wars around the world in 2024. It also discussed the role of democracy in achieving peace and reducing armed conflicts, and how the perspective of human security and common security can form new paths for peace.
