Immerse Yourself In Unmatched Visual Clarity With LG's Cutting-Edge Monitors

From gaming-focused, ultra-responsive displays to versatile smart monitors designed for work and entertainment, LG is setting new standards in both image quality and performance. These monitors cater to the growing demand for exceptional clarity, speed, and immersive viewing experiences across a variety of industries.



The 27” UltraGearTM 1000R curved gaming monitor leads the charge for its size, bringing an entrancing gaming experience to the forefront. With its 1000R curvature that mirrors the human eye's natural field of vision, this monitor brings a heightened sense of realism, where the QHD (2560x1440) display, coupled with an impressive 180Hz refresh rate and 1ms (GtG) response time, eliminates motion blur and ghosting, delivering ultra-smooth visuals.



For gamers seeking dramatic, lifelike colors, HDR10 and sRGB 99% guaranteeing every scene is reproduced with vivid accuracy, while the UltraGear's virtually borderless design and ergonomic tilt-adjustable base further enhance the user experience, creating an all-encompassing view that makes every game feel more like real life.



Professionals seeking a versatile display solution will find the LG MyView 32'' 4K UHD Smart Monitor to be the perfect companion for both work and play. With a 3840x2160 display, the MyView monitor offers exceptional clarity, precise colors, and a wide viewing angle, ideal for multitasking across various platforms.



Equipped with LG's webOS platform, MyView users gain access to a vast library of streaming apps like Netflix and Prime Video, all controlled seamlessly via the included Magic Remote. Its integration with ThinQ technology allows for easy control of connected home devices, streamlining the workspace and providing a centralized hub for entertainment and productivity. Whether working on complex design tasks or unwinding with a favorite series, the LG MyView monitor ensures a flawless visual experience.



At the top of the wide range of screens, the 45'' UltraGearTM WQHD OLED curved gaming monitor is designed for gamers who crave the ultimate immersive experience. The expansive 45-inch 21:9 Ultra-WQHD OLED display offers a massive field of view, providing 34% more screen real estate compared to a standard 16:9 display. With an 800R curvature that envelops the viewer in a rich, vibrant gaming world, it's built to enhance focus and immersion.



The OLED panel also delivers brilliant, true-to-life colors with a peak brightness of 1,300 nits and an exceptional 1.5M:1 contrast ratio. The ultra-fast 240Hz refresh rate and 0.03ms (GtG) response time allow for fluid, lag-free motion, making it easier to stay ahead in fast-paced games.



Additional features such as VESA-certified AdaptiveSync, NVIDIA® G-SYNC® compatibility, and AMD FreeSyncTM Premium Pro promises smooth, tear-free gameplay. Meanwhile, LG's anti-glare technology, low blue light filters, and virtually borderless design make this monitor both easy on the eyes and perfect for extended gaming sessions.



LG's latest monitor innovations reflect a commitment to providing users with unparalleled visual experiences. Whether you're a professional looking for exceptional clarity and precision in your work, or a gamer seeking the ultimate enchanting display, LG's cutting-edge monitors assure the delivery of unmatched performance, vibrant color reproduction, and a seamless viewing experience.

