Xprotect 2024 R1 Update Delivers Enhanced Cybersecurity, Efficiency, Customization

Fortifying Cybersecurity, Ensuring Compliance

XProtect 2024 R1 introduces new capabilities aimed at enhancing cybersecurity and ensuring compliance.

The XProtect Update Manager simplifies the deployment of hotfixes across multiple servers from a central location. This centralized approach helps safeguard VMS systems and reduces operational costs.

Additionally, the Care Reminder in the Management Client alerts administrators when their Care subscription is about to expire, allowing them to renew proactively and maintain uninterrupted support.

Enhancing Operational Efficiency, Customization

XProtect 2024 R1 brings significant enhancements to operational efficiency and customization options.

The new Multiroom Audio feature in XProtect® Hospital Assist enables medical staff to listen to multiple patient rooms simultaneously. The combination of live video and audio provides a comprehensive overview of the patient's condition enhancing the operational efficiency of the medical staff while empowering them to respond promptly to any critical situation demanding their attention.

The new Combined Media Player Format in the XProtect® Smart Client simplifies the sharing of video exports by allowing users to export multiple video sequences into a single file, streamlining investigations and collaboration.

For XProtect Rapid REVIEW, the 2024 M1 update introduces an optimized user role management experience, ensuring that users have appropriate access rights without compromising security. The new release also includes the innovative Fast Track capability, which enables investigators to locate

objects swiftly across adjacent cameras by leveraging the camera geolocation setup in XProtect. Additionally, XProtect Rapid REVIEW M1 features multiple user-experience enhancements, such as the ability to search for cameras by tags, providing a more intuitive interface for operators.

About XProtect

The Milestone XProtect open platform video management software currently supports more than 13,000 different security devices from more than 700 of the industry's leading manufacturers. Technology Partners include providers of network video cameras, NVRs, cloud technologies, access control, alarm and detection systems, video analytics, GPS technology, laser scanners, emergency call boxes, and much more.



Milestone partners can learn more about 2024 R1 here Find a complete XProtect overview here

ResourcesAbout Milestone Systems

Milestone Systems is a leading provider of data-driven video technology software in and beyond security that helps the world see how to ensure safety, protect assets, and increase business efficiency. Milestone enables an open platform community that drives collaboration and innovation in the development and use of network video technology, with reliable and scalable solutions that are proven in more than 500,000 customer sites worldwide. Founded in 1998, Milestone is a stand-alone company in the Canon Group. For more information visit: . For news and other press releases, visit our Newsroom .

