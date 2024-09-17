(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) The Indian has introduced a series of measures aimed at improving the country's healthcare system, including providing a insurance policy worth $5,900 to all citizens above 70 years of age, regardless of income.

The government is also planning to create 75,000 new medical seats over the next five years to improve the efficiency of the healthcare system.

Under the Healthy India programme, a Rashtriya Poshan mission has been launched to improve nutrition for children, pregnant women, and adolescent girls.

Digital healthcare is being introduced through a portal for the digitisation of routine vaccinations and a centralised data repository for doctors being set up by the National Medical Commission.

To reduce the financial burden on cancer patients, India has cancelled duties on three cancer drugs and reduced the GST rate on them.

The government has also launched a programme to introduce electric ambulances. This is reported by IANS, a partner of TV BRICS

These measures are intended to improve healthcare access in India, create a more efficient healthcare system, and reduce the financial burden of healthcare for citizens.