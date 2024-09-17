Nine Killed, 2,800 Injured In Lebanon By Exploding Pagers Hezbollah Blames Israel, Vows Revenge

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) At least nine people were killed and over 2,800 in Lebanon on Tuesday after wireless communication devices, believed to be pagers, exploded across the country. The Lebanese confirmed the casualties, with initial investigations indicating that the injuries were caused by the detonation of the devices.

The Lebanese Red Cross responded swiftly, deploying over 30 ambulances to multiple explosion sites in southern Lebanon, the Bekaa Valley, and the southern suburbs of Beirut. All Red Cross centres in Mount Lebanon and Beirut were placed on high alert.“We have added 50 additional ambulances, and 300 emergency medical technicians are on standby to help evacuate the injured,” a Red Cross spokesperson said.

The Lebanese Ministry of Health issued an urgent statement, requesting that“all hospitals in various Lebanese regions, especially in areas adjacent to the places where the injuries occurred, be on maximum alert and raise their level of readiness to meet the urgent need for emergency health services.” The Ministry also urged hospitals to coordinate with the Ministry of Public Health to quickly distribute the injured and ensure swift treatment.

Lebanese security sources reported that the explosions occurred when pagers, in the possession of individuals in various parts of the country, detonated. They added that the devices exploded due to a hack using wireless technology, affecting areas in the southern suburbs of Beirut, the Bekaa Valley, and southern Lebanon.

The Iranian Mehr News Agency reported that the Iranian ambassador to Lebanon, Mojtaba Amani, was also injured in the attack.

Hezbollah, a Lebanese Shia political party and armed group, blamed Israel for the attack, vowing retribution. In a statement, the group said they hold the Israeli enemy fully responsible for this criminal aggression, which also targeted civilians, resulting in several martyrs and numerous injuries.

“This treacherous and criminal enemy will surely face just retribution for this heinous aggression, both from where they expect it and where they do not. Allah is witness to what we say,” the statement said.

Three security sources confirmed to Reuters that the communication devices that exploded were the latest model acquired by Hezbollah in recent years. Israel's Channel 12, quoting unidentified security sources, reported that the devices were imported by Hezbollah three months ago.