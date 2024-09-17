How AMD Is Advancing Product Energy Efficiency

(MENAFN- 3BL) At AMD, we strive to create products that improve people's lives and help our customers and end users reduce their own use and GHG emissions. We collaborate closely with our customers and partners on product design and system-level optimizations to advance environmental sustainability, including by reducing environmental impacts and energy use.

Increasing the computing performance delivered per watt of energy consumed is a vital aspect of our business strategy. Based on engagements with our customers, while product energy efficiency is not as significant a driver of demand for our products as total cost of ownership as well as compute performance, our customers recognize the role that energy efficiency may play in total cost of ownership over time. In addition, many of our customers have energy efficiency and GHG emissions goals of their own. Our products' cutting-edge chip architecture, design, and power management features have resulted in significant energy efficiency gains. Global electricity consumption trends show a collective trajectory to consume more energy than the market can support within the next two decades.i The need for innovative energy solutions is becoming increasingly important – perhaps nowhere more so than in the data center.

AMD EPYCTM processors power some of the most energy efficient x86 servers, delivering exceptional performance and reducing energy costs These AMD powered servers can meet performance demands with fewer physical servers, which can result in a reduced data center footprint and associated energy use and GHG emissions.

For example, achieving the same amount of compute (10,000 units of integer performance) is estimated to require 11 Intel servers (2P 60 core Xeon Platinum 8490H CPUs) or six AMD servers (2P 96 core 9654 EPYC CPUs).iii The difference of five servers amounts to estimated operational savings of up to 45% less power, which over a three-year period can avoid up to 107 metric tons of CO2e and up to $37,700 in energy costs. This does not include the environmental and financial benefits of avoiding the extraction, manufacturing, shipping, and end of life management of the five servers that are not needed due to higher performance of the AMD solution.

Energy efficiency is paramount when it comes to workloads that require more compute performance, such as AI and supercomputing, which is the concentration of processing power across multiple parallel computers. This is why we set a bold goal to achieve a 30x improvement in energy efficiency for AMD processors and accelerators powering HPC and AI training by 2025 If all AI and HPC server nodes globally were to make similar gains to the AMD 30x25 goal, we estimate billions of kilowatt-hours of electricity could be saved in 2025, relative to baseline trends Achieving the goal would also mean we would accelerate past the industry trendline at 2.5 times the rate of 2015-2020, as measured by the worldwide energy consumption for these computing segments and reducing energy use per computation by up to 97% as compared to 2020. When creating the goal, AMD worked with the renowned compute energy efficiency researcher and author Dr. Jonathan Koomey to validate the goal measurement methodology.

As of late 2023, we achieved a 13.5x improvement in energy efficiency for AMD processors and accelerators from the 2020 baseline, using a configuration of four AMD InstinctTM MI300A APUs (4th Gen AMD EPYCTM CPU with AMD CDNATM 3 Compute Units).v We will continue to report our progress toward this goal. We are also proud that AMD powers 157 of the most energy efficient supercomputers, including the majority of the top 50, according to the Green500 List published in June 2024

Learn more about our energy efficiency goals and data center sustainability efforts at .

Originally published in AMD 2023-24 Corporate Responsibility Report .

