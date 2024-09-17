We Love To See Us Vote: Jayson Tatum, Atlanta Dream And More Commit To Driving Voter Registration Ahead Of General Election

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) When We All Vote Announces That Jayson Tatum Will Join the Organization as a Co-Chair, a New Merch Collaboration With WNBA Sportswear Brand Playa Society and More

When We All Vote , Michelle Obama's national, nonpartisan initiative, announced that Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum will officially join the organization as a Co-Chair. Tatum joins fellow players Stephen Curry and Chris Paul, as well as Megan Rapinoe, Selena Gomez, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Janelle Monáe and more in support of When We All Vote's work. This National Voter Registration Day, When We All Vote is mobilizing fans across the country to get registered and ready to vote. Later today, the organization will turn the sold-out Chicago Sky and Atlanta Dream WNBA game into a full voter registration push featuring a special message from Mrs. Obama, an activation with Hoop Bus and more.

When We All Vote also teamed up with the Black woman-owned streetwear brand, Playa Society , to launch the We Love To See Us Vote unisex t-shirt. Playa Society, whose brand name is inspired by the movie Love & Basketball, prides itself on celebrating the game and women as a whole. Their latest collaborations include the WNBA, the Golden State Valkyries - the Golden State Warriors' affiliate team, and more.

"We are less than 50 days away from Election Day, and it's time to lock in. As Mrs. Obama says, 'our vote is our voice and our power,' and I want to play my part to spread the message about voting. Back in 2020, we helped thousands of people get registered to vote through the #MyStartingFive campaign, and I'm proud to join the When We All Vote team in 2024 to reach even more voters," said Jayson Tatum, new When We All Vote Co-Chair .

"This is the type of collaboration that really matters, so I'm excited to be a part of such an important campaign. I wanted to create something that would put an emphasis on the significance of participating in the election. I hope it inspires a lot of people to register," said Esther Wallace, CEO and Designer, Playa Society .

Events, partnerships and activations for National Voter Registration Day include:



When We All Vote volunteer and partner organizations will host voter registration events that continue throughout the week

When We All Vote will turn the sold-out Chicago Sky and Atlanta Dream WNBA game into a full voter registration push, including the debut of a new merch partnership

Questlove will headline a DJ set at 2 p.m. ET on Twitch , and DJs from the collective "Mix4Change " will perform all day from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. ET

When We All Vote and Hoop Bus will kick off a bus tour of Atlanta and Clayton County public schools to register eligible high school students to vote Lyft will encourage riders and drivers to register to vote and provide in-app resources

"The theme of our National Voter Registration Week of Action this year is 'Together,' and this National Voter Registration Day is the perfect time to make our voices heard and reach voters through sports and music.

Our voices are louder together, and we could not be more excited to welcome another voice to the When We All Vote team and have Jayson Tatum officially join as a Co-Chair as we celebrate National Voter Registration Day across the country," said Beth Lynk, Executive Director of When We All Vote.

The momentum will continue all week as part of When We All Vote's National Voter Registration Week of Action:







Lime will debut bikes and scooters with When We All Vote QR codes to get riders registered to vote



The BLK dating app will send push notifications to users to get registered to vote



When We All Vote's My School Votes program will bring voter registration and civic engagement to high schools in Houston



Headspace will engage and educate employees on how to prioritize their mental health throughout election season and how to turn election stress into action Voters can win a VIP experience at the Philadelphia 76ers home opener against the Milwaukee Bucks on October 23 by checking their voter registration status or signing up to volunteer

As a Co-Chair, Tatum will help When We All Vote reach millions of voters ahead of this year's elections. In recognition of National Voter Registration Day, When We All Vote will also release a special video message from Mrs. Obama at the Atlanta Dream game and on social media.

In less than 50 days, millions of young, Black and Brown voters will vote for the first time, and they will decide the leaders and issues up and down the ballot. 71 percent of the people who registered with When We All Vote in 2020 were young people and people of color, with a turnout rate of 83 percent - surpassing the national average by nearly 20 percentage points. With more than 40 million Gen Zers eligible to vote in November, this work has never been more critical.

Beth Lynk, Executive Director of When We All Vote, is available on Tuesday, September 17, to speak on National Voter Registration Day, what is motivating Black, Brown and young voters this year, what's on the ballot across the country, voter registration deadlines and more.

ABOUT When We All Vote:

When We All Vote is a leading national, nonpartisan initiative on a mission to change the culture around voting and to increase participation in each and every election by helping to close the race and age gap. Created by Michelle Obama, When We All Vote brings together individuals, institutions, brands, and organizations to register new voters across the country and advance civic education for the entire family and voters of every age to build an informed and engaged electorate for today and generations to come. We empower our supporters and volunteers to take action through voting, advocating for their rights, and holding their elected officials accountable.

In 2020, When We All Vote ran a robust, multifaceted campaign and reached more than 100 million people to educate them about the voting process and get them registered and ready to vote. The initiative also led in voter education, registration, and volunteer engagement and as a result, 512,000 people started or completed the voter registration process, and nearly 500 media, corporate, and nonprofit partners joined its efforts.

Michelle Obama launched When We All Vote in 2018 and is joined by fellow Co-Chairs Stephen Curry, Becky G, Selena Gomez, Tom Hanks, H.E.R., Liza Koshy, Jennifer Lopez, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Janelle Monáe, Chris Paul, Megan Rapinoe, Shonda Rhimes, Bretman Rock, Kerry Washington, and Rita Wilson. When We All Vote is an initiative of Civic Nation, a 501(c)(3) organization, and works with Civic Nation Action, a 501(c)(4). Learn more here .

ABOUT Civic Nation:

Civic Nation is a nonprofit ecosystem for high-impact organizing and education initiatives working to build a more inclusive and equitable America. Civic Nation shifts culture, systems, and policy by bringing together individuals, grassroots organizers, industry leaders, and influencers to tackle some of our nation's most pressing social challenges. Civic Nation is home to seven national initiatives and campaigns: ALL IN Campus Democracy Challenge, Change Collective, It's On Us, Save On Clean Energy, SAVE On Student Debt, We The Action, and When We All Vote. Learn more here .

