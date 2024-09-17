Delhi's Chief Minister To Be, Atishi, Is A Rhodes Scholar

(MENAFN- NewsIn) Colombo, September 17: Atishi Marlena. who goes simply as“Atishi”, is expected to be called upon to form an Aam Admi Party (AAP) in Delhi following the resignation of the Chief Arvind Kejriwal.

Atishi was born to Delhi University left-leaning professors Vijay Singh and Tripta Wahi on 8 June 1981 in family of Rajput Punjabi background.[8][9] She was given the middle name 'Marlena' by her parents. According to her party, the name is a portmanteau of Marx and Lenin.] In 2018, right before the national elections, she chose to use“Atishi” as her name, dropping her surname from daily use, since she wanted people to focus on her work rather than her lineage.

Atishi was raised in Delhi. She did her schooling at Springdales School, Pusa Road, New Delhi. She graduated in History from the St. Stephen's College, Delhi in 2001. She then went to the Oxford University, and in 2003 she completed her master's degree in History on a Chevening scholarship. In 2005, she went to Magdalen College, Oxford as a Rhodes scholar.

She will be the second woman Chief Minister of Delhi after Sheila Dikshit.