PM Modi Visits Home Of PM Awas Yojana Beneficiary In Bhubaneswar Watch Video

(MENAFN- Live Mint) During his visit to Odisha, Prime Narendra Modi on Tuesday visited the home of Antrajamai Nayak and Jahaja Nayak, beneficiaries of the PM Awas Yojana scheme in Bhubaneswar.

Sharing a picture with the Nayak family, the Prime Minister in a post on X said:“Upon landing in Bhubaneswar, went to the home of Antrajamai Nayak and Jahaja Nayak. They have benefitted from the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and are proud home owners. Also met their family including their adorable grandchild, Soumyajit.”

He also shared that the Nayak family served“delicious Khiri” to him on the occasion of the 74th birthday .

Later, PM Modi also shared a short clip of his visit to the home of Nayak family.

While interacting with women beneficiaries of 'PM Awas Yojana', the Prime Minister said that he had delightful conversations over tea as he heard their life journeys.

Earlier today, PM Modi laid the foundation stone and inaugurated various development projects worth ₹3800 crore in Bhubaneswar.

He also launched and dedicated to the nation several projects in the state. He released the first installment of assistance to nearly 10 lakh beneficiaries under PMAY-G in around 14 states.

The Griha Pravesh celebrations for 26 lakh beneficiaries of PMAY (Gramin and Urban) from across the country were held during the programme. PM Modi also handed over the keys to their house to PMAY (Gramin and Urban) beneficiaries.

He also launched the AWS 2024 app for a survey of additional households for PMAY-G. Further, the Prime Minister launched the Operational Guidelines of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana--Urban (PMAY-U) 2.0.

The Prime Minister launched 'Subhdra', the flagship scheme of the Government of Odisha , in Bhubaneswar. It is the largest women-centric initiative and is expected to cover over 1 crore women. Under the scheme, all eligible beneficiaries between the ages of 21 and 60 will receive Rs. 50,000 over five years from 2024-25 to 2028-29.

On this historic occasion, the Prime Minister initiated the fund transfer into the bank accounts of more than 10 lakh women.

(With PTI inputs)



