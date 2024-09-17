(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The hotel's lobby, also known as the Great Room, welcomes guests and meeting attendees with its signature Houstonian charm.

The Houstonian Hotel can accommodate groups of any size from intimate groups of 25 to hundreds of guests. Meeting spaces offer ergonomic chairs and large windows with views of the hotel's gorgeous wooded property.

Several larger meeting spaces, including the Forest Ballroom at The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa, can accommodate large groups and offer partitioned spaces for both large meetings and meals.

The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa Offers Event Spaces Tailored to Groups of Any Size.

- Tryg Brody, Director of Sales at The HoustonianHOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa is a full-service destination for meetings, events, and resort stays, accommodating groups of all sizes. Located in the heart of Houston, less than an hour from George Bush Intercontinental or William P. Hobby Airports, the property features 288 guest rooms and luxury suites, top-tier amenities, and scenic wooded views across its 27-acre property.Everything is Bigger in TexasThe Houstonian boasts 33,890 sq. ft. of indoor meeting space and 87,349 sq. ft. of outdoor meeting space, making finding a place for intimate gatherings or large corporate activities easy and convenient. Whether attending a reception under the century-old Texas Live Oak or hosting a conference in a nearly 7,000 sq. ft. ballroom, guests can expect to receive top-notch service and memorable experiences .One Location with Several Distinct OptionsThe Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa offers various meeting and dining room configurations. The most common group sizes are between 20 and 300 people, with customizable options to suit specific needs. For groups of 25 to 50, the Elm and Camilla rooms provide a private foyer area for gatherings, work, or buffet setups. Groups of 50 to 100 can use the Aspen or Juniper rooms, with meals served either in the rooms or in the Hearth Room at TRIBUTE, the hotel's onsite restaurant. For larger groups of 100 and more, the Grande and Forest ballrooms are available and offer partitioned spaces for both meetings and meals."Our knowledgeable hospitality team enjoys partnering to execute intimate board meetings or programs with large general sessions," says Tryg Brody, Director of Sales at The Houstonian. "In the evenings, there are a variety of outdoor and standalone casual venues for entertaining and networking. No matter the occasion, it is all at your fingertips at The Houstonian."New and NotableIn addition to spacious rooms, each featuring floor-to-ceiling wooded views, all conference spaces at The Houstonian offer ergonomic chairs and a peaceful, private setting. In 2025, guests can expect even more as The Houstonian unveils a new year's refresh, including fresh paint, new carpets, wall coverings, and unique fixtures embodying The Houstonians' distinctive style.Guests can also take their meetings outside at the all-new Manor House Pavilion. The 800-sq. ft. pavilion is home to Big Sam, a tribute to Texas legend Sam Houston, and is ready for any private event. The Big Sam Menu features live-fire, grilled, and smoked meats such as prime brisket, glazed pork ribs, pork belly burnt ends, wood-fired oysters, bacon-wrapped Bandera quail, and sides such as central Texas potato salad, smoked queso macaroni, and creamy cilantro lime coleslaw.Resort Style Amenities and Top-Notch DiningIn addition to state-of-the-art meeting spaces, guests at The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa can enjoy numerous amenities, including Trellis Spa, the largest luxury spa in Texas. The property also features three temperature-controlled, resort-style pools and access to The Houstonian Club, a premier fitness facility in Houston.The hotel offers several unique dining experiences. TRIBUTE serves dishes inspired by flavors from Texas, Louisiana, and Mexico. The Bar & Patio offers cocktails, bar bites, and an extensive whiskey and bourbon menu, while Arbor Grill provides poolside dining. The Kitchen at The Houstonian Club focuses on healthy dining options.Photos available here.###Located in the heart of Houston, The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa is a Forbes Travel Guide Four-Star secluded retreat adjacent to the city's iconic Memorial Park and minutes from downtown, the Galleria, and Energy Corridor. The Houstonian recently completed a $70 million master plan renovation and was named in Travel + Leisure's World Best Awards as the #1 Resort Hotel in Texas. The resort is a member of Preferred Hotels and Resorts and is known for its timeless nature, elegant décor, private fitness club, and its involvement in Houston's historic events and celebrations. Guests can enjoy the club's luxurious locker rooms and wet areas, a fully equipped fitness floor with over 300 pieces of equipment, indoor turfed fitness zone, enhanced group exercise fitness studios, cycle studio, a private yoga studio with aerial silks, and an indoor basketball court. The club also provides 2 areas for children ages 6 weeks to 12 years, kids camps, and special events and programming – all available to registered hotel guests for applicable fees, plus an outdoor playground and butterfly garden. Poolside dining is available at the expansive Arbor Grill, with wood decks, TVs, and a fire pit, and the club's grab-and-go called Refuel offers light fare and Starbucks Coffee. The club offers a full-time nutritionist, and a wellness therapy suite called The Covery at The Houstonian. At 26,500 square feet, the new Trellis Spa at The Houstonian is the largest luxury spa in the state of Texas. From the outside, it resembles a magnificent European Villa with statuesque architecture and luscious gardens. On the inside, soothing, nature-inspired hues complement a grand, light-filled reception, renovated treatment rooms, sauna and wet areas, a scenic treetop dining room, an indoor Reflection Pool, and tranquil lounging areas.

