Futuristic Animated Family Series 'The Uptown Chronicles' Trailer Screening Sparks Enthusiasm With Audience

- Steven D. Goard, Creator, SDG Quantum ProductionsATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Uptown Chronicles trailer screening took place on September 10, 2024, at The Atlanta Theater, hosted by Ray Cornelius, the acclaimed host of Upfront with Ray Cornelius. The event showcased a captivating glimpse into the highly anticipated animated series and was followed by an insightful panel discussion featuring the creative team behind the project; Creator and Director Steven Goard of SDG Quantum Productions, Co-Director and Writer Alonge Hawes, actor and producer of the series, Jason C. Louder , and Asante Bradford of the Georgia Economic Development Office of Digital Animation for this insightful conversation, offering attendees a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the series.The screening drew a diverse and engaged audience, including hip hop artist Lil Zane, who voices one of the series' characters and is currently starring in“Love and Hip-Hop Atlanta” season 12 on VH1. Voice actor Shani Hawes, who brings another pivotal character to life, was also in attendance. The star-studded event offered guests a chance to connect with the talent involved in the project and gain further insight into the innovative storytelling and animation behind The Uptown Chronicles.The series has already garnered significant attention, having been recognized by prominent film festivals, and winning three jurors awards from Rome Prisma, Oniros, and The Red Movie Awards. Co-Director and Writer Alonge Hawes added, "We have been overwhelmed by the interest we have gotten globally from the trailer alone. This reassures us that we are on the path to creating a great brand."The panel discussion highlighted the show's unique story of a futuristic Black family who is tied together by family values. This concept blends urban culture and immersive animation, thus cementing The Uptown Chronicles as a series that can be enjoyed by viewers who want to more content that has multigenerational appeal. Attendees left with a sense of anticipation for the upcoming pilot, further fueling the excitement surrounding this dynamic new project."We are super excited about how The Uptown Chronicles series has been received and the creation of new fans who are looking forward to the series pilot," said Steven Goard.The trailer is the first phase of the production and is currently in the second round phase of securing funding to complete the pilot. Interested investors can find out more about getting involved in this project and get future updates visit, TheUptownChronicles.About SDG Quantum Productions:SDG Quantum Productions is a pioneering tv and film production company known for its cutting-edge storytelling and innovative use of digital animation. With a focus on culturally resonant narratives, SDG Quantum Productions is setting a new standard for animated series with The Uptown Chronicles.

