Legends League Cricket Begins With Harbhajan's Manipal Tigers Meeting Konark Suryas Odisha

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Sep 17 (IANS) Legends League is back with another edition of the starting with an explosive match between Harbhajan Singh's Manipal Tigers and Konark Suryas Odisha captained by Irfan Pathan on Friday.

Previously known as Bhilwara Kings, Konark Suryas Odisha will be hoping to start their campaign as a renamed entity on a strong note.

A total of 25 matches will be played among the six teams and the last two teams standing will play an electrifying final on October 16. The franchise-based tournament, featuring a pool of over 200 players, will unfold across four cities − Jodhpur, Surat, Jammu and finally bring cricket back to Srinagar after 40 long years.

“Legends League Cricket is an exceptional platform for cricketing talent and this season will be more exciting as I welcome Shikhar Dhawan and Dinesh Karthik along with Ambati Rayudu. Looking forward to kicking off the league in Jodhpur from the 20th of this month,” said Suresh Raina, captain of Toyam Hyderabad.

“I am really excited to play competitive cricket once again at the Legends League Cricket. I have watched the matches before and the level of cricket is extraordinary. Happy to be playing with Irfan Pathan for the Konark Suryas Odisha and I'm sure that there will be great matches for the fans to witness.” said, Ambati Rayudu of Konark Suryas Odisha.

In a press conference earlier on Tuesday, Ambati Rayudu and Suresh Raina officially announced Krasa International Private Limited as the title sponsor of the Legends League Cricket.

Legends League Cricket will kick off at the Barkatullah Khan Stadium, Jodhpur on Friday, making its way to the Lalbhai Contractor Stadium, Surat on September 27. The third leg will be played at the Maulana Azad Stadium, Jammu from October 3 where international cricket made a comeback after 40 years with the fans finally getting the chance to watch their favourite cricketing heroes live in action.

The ultimate leg of the LLC will be played at the Bakshi Stadium, Srinagar from October 9 to 16 where the fans have eagerly waited for close to half a century to watch cricketing action live.

Final Fixtures:

Jodhpur

Sep 20: Konark Suryas Odisha vs Manipal Tigers

Sep 21: India Capitals vs Hyderabad Team

Sep 22: Manipal Tigers vs Gujarat Team

Sep 23: Southern Superstars vs Gujarat Team

Sep 24: REST DAY

Sep 25: Hyderabad Team vs Southern Superstars

Sep 26: Southern Superstars vs Gujarat Team

Surat:

Sep 27: Konark Suryas Odisha vs Manipal Tigers

Sep 28: Hyderabad Team vs Gujarat Team

Sep 29: India Capitals vs Konark Suryas Odisha

Sep 30: India Capitals vs Manipal Tigers

Oct 1: Manipal Tigers vs Southern Superstars

Oct 2: Konark Suryas Odisha vs Southern Superstars

Jammu:

Oct 3: Manipal Tigers vs Hyderabad Team

Oct 4: India Capitals vs Konark Suryas Odisha

Oct 5: Hyderabad Team vs Gujarat Team

Oct 6: India Capitals vs Southern Superstars

Oct 6: Konark Suryas Odisha vs Hyderabad Team

Oct 7: India Capitals vs Gujarat Team

Oct 8: REST DAY

Srinagar:

Oct 9: Hyderabad Team vs Southern Superstars

Oct 10: India Capitals vs Manipal Tigers

Oct 11: Konark Suryas Odisha vs Gujarat Team

Oct 12: Qualifier (Position 1 vs Position 2)

Oct 13: Eliminator (Position 3 vs Position 4)

Oct 14: Semifinal (Loser Qualifier vs Eliminator Winner)

Oct 15: REST DAY

Oct 16: FINAL (Winner Qualifier vs Winner Semis)