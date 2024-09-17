Above Ground Pools Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends, And Drivers For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Above Ground Pools Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company has updated all its market reports with the latest information for the year 2024, projecting trends and forecasts until 2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The above ground pools market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $2.82 billion in 2023 to $2.97 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increasing affordability and accessibility, advancements in pool materials and technology, rising demand for outdoor recreational activities, growth in do-it-yourself (DIY) home improvement trends, suburbanization, and larger residential lot sizes.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Above Ground Pools Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The above ground pools market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $3.68 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increasing focus on home-based leisure, technological innovations in pool maintenance, the rising popularity of eco-friendly pool options, the growing influence of social media on outdoor living trends, and expanding urban gardening and outdoor spaces.

Growth Driver Of The Above Ground Pools Market

The increasing number of home remodeling projects are expected to propel the growth of the above-ground pool market going forward. Home remodeling refers to the process of renovating, improving, or updating the structure, design, or functionality of an existing residential building. Increasing home remodeling is driven by the rise in remote work, which has heightened the need for functional home spaces, and by elevated home equity, enabling more homeowners to afford renovations. Incorporating an above-ground pool in home remodeling adds outdoor recreational space and enhances property aesthetics, providing a cost-effective alternative to in-ground pools.

Who Are The Leading Competitors In The Above Ground Pools Market Share?

Key players in the above ground pools market include Bestway Inflatables and Material Corp., Blue Cascade, TRIGANO S.A., Fluidra SA, BWT Pool Products GmbH, Mountfield AS, Intex Recreation Corp., Narellan Pools, Namco Pools, Blue Wave Products, Atlantis Pools, Doughboy Pools, CF Group, Splash Superpools, Pool Tech, Aqua Leader, Cornelius Pools, Endless Pools's, Wilbar Group, Swimline.

What Are The Dominant Trends In Above Ground Pools Market Growth?

Major companies operating in the above-ground pool market are increasing their focus on developing innovative solutions, such as pools with IoT capability, to gain a competitive edge in the market. IoT capabilities for pools incorporate sensors and connectivity to enable remote monitoring of water quality, temperature adjustments, and automated maintenance scheduling, enhancing convenience and efficiency for pool owners.

How Is The Global Above Ground Pools Market Segmented?

1) By Type: Steel Pools, Aluminum Pools, Wooden Pools, Resin Pools, Hybrid Pools

2) By Shape: Round, Oval, Square, Rectangular

3) By Liner Type: Overlap, Beaded, Unibead

4) By End-User Industry: Residential, Non-Residentia

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Above Ground Pools Market

North America was the largest region in the above ground pools market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the above ground pools market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Above Ground Pools Market Definition

Above-ground pools refer to swimming pools that are installed on the surface of the ground rather than being dug into the ground. They come in various shapes and sizes, including round, oval, and rectangular, and can be easily assembled and disassembled. They are often more affordable and easier to install than in-ground pools, making them a popular choice for homeowners who want a swimming pool without the higher costs and extensive construction associated with in-ground options.

Above Ground Pools Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global above ground pools market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Above Ground Pools Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on above ground pools market size, above ground pools market drivers and trends, above ground pools market major players, above ground pools competitors' revenues, above ground pools market positioning, and above ground pools market growth across geographies. The above ground pools market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

