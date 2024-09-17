Lean AI Software Tool From Aimdyn, Inc.

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A small, Santa Barbara based, AI company -

AIMdyn, - just released PyKMD, its general purpose

AI software for modeling time series1.

A

quiet in data- collection has happened and time series data are now ubiquitous.

They occur everywhere – e.g. data, weather data, logistics data, just to name a few. Even spoken

and

written

language can

be

represented

as

a

time

series, where

words

occur one after another in a timed sequence.

Continue Reading

Indeed, the eyes of the world are on the

AI advances brought about by large language models

(LLM's)

such

as

Chat-GPT. But

such

advances come

at

the

expense

of

massive need for computational power, affecting the world's energy use. Training a single

AI model can emit over 626,000 pounds of carbon dioxide, which is almost five times the lifetime emissions of an average

American car2. There are other issues. LLM's learn from written and spoken utterances, building the knowledge base from everything and anything that has been said before. The models have trouble with commenting on previously undescribed events and have no true prediction or reasoning capability.

This makes them a less effective tool for time series modeling and prediction.

AIMdyn releases the first easy-to-use software tool for Koopman operator-based AI models of time-series.

Post this

AIMdyn has developed an approach that it calls Lean-AI, based on the mathematics resembling that describing the quantum world. Because of this, it computes fast and at low

energy

expenditure.

It

can

learn from

small

amounts of

data

and

extrapolate

quickly, making a "hypothesis" on how the process is going to evolve. It then contrasts the prediction

with

newly

acquired data

to

modify the

approach

if

necessary.

This

enables

it to avoid "hallucinations" plaguing the LLM models.

The technology is already in practical use – starting way back in 2006, it was used to detect

instabilities

in

jet

engines. It

helped

reveal the

mysteries

of

oil

spread in

the

2010 Gulf Oil spill3. It helped devise new forecasting methods for

COVID-19 pandemic4. It is even capable of discovering indicators of

political unrest5. Mixmode6

licensed it for use in network security, and currently protects massive networked environments.

PyKMD is the first easy-to-use product that bring this technology into the hands of a practitioner in need of tools for time series modeling and prediction. Wrapped into a simple

user

interface,

PyKMD

enables

fast

turnaround

times

for

prototype modeling

and prediction using the underlying Koopman operator based Lean-AI methodology.

AIMdyn Inc. is an AI and ML Research company based in Santa Barbara, CA founded in 2003, specializing in generative AI for optimal decision making. From its inception, it pursued generative AI development with predictive capabilities, applied to large societal issues: from damage control for Gulf Oil Spill3 to mapping out the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, where it showed best in class predictive capabilities in the CDC challenge.

AIMdyn pursued

a

large number

of

projects sponsored

by

eminent agencies, such as DARPA, ONR,

AFOSR,

ARO, NIH, as well as collaborated with prominent Universities such as Princeton, Caltech, MIT, Rutgers and UCSB. Its customers included Ford Motor Company, United Technologies Corporation (now part of Raytheon

Technologies)

and

BAE

Systems. AIMdyn

licensed

its

technology

in

network

security space to Mixmode.

To

learn

more

about

Aimdyn

Inc.

and

its

projects,

visit



1



2

3

4

ai-210000158?guccounter=1&guce_referrer=aHR0cHM6Ly93d3cuZ29vZ2xlLmNvbS8&guce_referrer_

sig=AQAAAC0CNtHUsbj-LF0K7ztwuBHVy4ZJh4gZwsZOFXO7I4jU1Lso1hV4QZMT- GYh0koCcVZtFoJZro8QGAhyZM_LtQfClV5xpsihGw0UpKMyRxNF2uK4mZTG5gk35mi 0X2G7Bpjfrw-IcV8RJnCKlchGCfQTeoOoEEy99j23f1UbZWRz

5

political-insurgencies-and-suggest-possible-remedies-to-the-effect-of-social- media-15563418

6

SOURCE AIMdyn

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED