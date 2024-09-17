Lean AI Software Tool From Aimdyn, Inc.

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Sept. 17, 2024
AIMdyn, Inc. - just released PyKMD, its general purpose
AI software for modeling time series1.
A
quiet revolution in data- collection has happened and time series data are now ubiquitous.
They occur everywhere – e.g. market data, weather data, logistics data, just to name a few. Even spoken
and
written
language can
be
represented
as
a
time
series, where
words
occur one after another in a timed sequence.
Indeed, the eyes of the world are on the
AI advances brought about by large language models
(LLM's)
such
as
Chat-GPT. But
such
advances come
at
the
expense
of
massive need for computational power, affecting the world's energy use. Training a single
AI model can emit over 626,000 pounds of carbon dioxide, which is almost five times the lifetime emissions of an average
American car2. There are other issues. LLM's learn from written and spoken utterances, building the knowledge base from everything and anything that has been said before. The models have trouble with commenting on previously undescribed events and have no true prediction or reasoning capability.
This makes them a less effective tool for time series modeling and prediction.
AIMdyn releases the first easy-to-use software tool for Koopman operator-based AI models of time-series.
AIMdyn has developed an approach that it calls Lean-AI, based on the mathematics resembling that describing the quantum world. Because of this, it computes fast and at low
energy
expenditure.
It
can
learn from
small
amounts of
data
and
extrapolate
quickly, making a "hypothesis" on how the process is going to evolve. It then contrasts the prediction
with
newly
acquired data
to
modify the
approach
if
necessary.
This
enables
it to avoid "hallucinations" plaguing the LLM models.
The technology is already in practical use – starting way back in 2006, it was used to detect
instabilities
in
jet
engines. It
helped
reveal the
mysteries
of
oil
spread in
the
2010 Gulf Oil spill3. It helped devise new forecasting methods for
COVID-19 pandemic4. It is even capable of discovering indicators of
political unrest5. Mixmode6
licensed it for use in network security, and currently protects massive networked environments.
PyKMD is the first easy-to-use product that bring this technology into the hands of a practitioner in need of tools for time series modeling and prediction. Wrapped into a simple
user
interface,
PyKMD
enables
fast
turnaround
times
for
prototype modeling
and prediction using the underlying Koopman operator based Lean-AI methodology.
AIMdyn Inc. is an AI and ML Research company based in Santa Barbara, CA founded in 2003, specializing in generative AI for optimal decision making. From its inception, it pursued generative AI development with predictive capabilities, applied to large societal issues: from damage control for Gulf Oil Spill3 to mapping out the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, where it showed best in class predictive capabilities in the CDC challenge.
AIMdyn pursued
a
large number
of
projects sponsored
by
eminent agencies, such as DARPA, ONR,
AFOSR,
ARO, NIH, as well as collaborated with prominent Universities such as Princeton, Caltech, MIT, Rutgers and UCSB. Its customers included Ford Motor Company, United Technologies Corporation (now part of Raytheon
Technologies)
and
BAE
Systems. AIMdyn
licensed
its
technology
in
network
security space to Mixmode.
To
learn
more
about
Aimdyn
Inc.
and
its
projects,
visit
