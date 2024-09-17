Minister Farid Gayibov Visits India For COP9 And MOU Signing
Date
9/17/2024 10:09:19 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov visited India as the
vice-president of the IX Session (COP9) of the conference of the
Parties to the International convention against Doping in Sports
(COP9), Azernews reports.
During the visit, Farid Gayibov participated in a joint meeting
of the COP9 Bureau and Confirmation Committee members held in New
Delhi, India.
After the meeting, Farid Gayibov attended the signing ceremony
of a Memorandum of Understanding between NADA India and Delhi
National Law University.
During the visit, he also met with his Indian colleagues:
Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya and Minister
of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Raksha Nikhil Khadse. The
discussions focused on the current relations between the two
countries in the fields of youth and sports, as well as future
cooperation prospects.
MENAFN17092024000195011045ID1108683321
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.