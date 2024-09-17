عربي


Minister Farid Gayibov Visits India For COP9 And MOU Signing

9/17/2024 10:09:19 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov visited India as the vice-president of the IX Session (COP9) of the conference of the Parties to the International convention against Doping in Sports (COP9), Azernews reports.

During the visit, Farid Gayibov participated in a joint meeting of the COP9 Bureau and Confirmation Committee members held in New Delhi, India.

After the meeting, Farid Gayibov attended the signing ceremony of a Memorandum of Understanding between NADA India and Delhi National Law University.

During the visit, he also met with his Indian colleagues: Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya and Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Raksha Nikhil Khadse. The discussions focused on the current relations between the two countries in the fields of youth and sports, as well as future cooperation prospects.

AzerNews

