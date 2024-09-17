Ballotpedia Launches 2024 Election Voter Toolkit: Helping Voters Every Step Of The Way

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Resources include Sample Ballot, Help Desk, poll locations, open and close times, and more...

For all voters, whether it's their first time or they've been for decades, Ballotpedia's Voter Toolkit is here to help.

Since 2007, Ballotpedia, the encyclopedia of American politics, has helped hundreds of millions vote informed and confidently. Ballotpedia's 2024 Voter Toolkit is designed to make it more convenient than ever for voters to access our neutral and unbiased election information all from one easy-to-navigate landing page.



"Voters are confronted with a maze of information just so they can get to the polls, much less research ahead of time what's on their ballot," said Alison Graves, Ballotpedia's Director of Communications. "In developing the toolkit, we initially thought about first-time voters but quickly realized it's a much-needed resource for all voters. Information of this caliber–that's nonpartisan and objective–isn't available anywhere else. Ballotpedia's 2024 Election Voter Toolkit brings all our election resources into a one-stop shop."

Ballotpedia's Sample Ballot , the flagship of our toolkit, has been trusted over the years by tens of millions of voters looking for personalized, address-based information about who and what is on their ballot. It's accessible from Ballotpedia's homepage and in the Voter Toolkit, along with these other resources:



Personalized Voting Information: Voters can access customized information based on their location, including registration deadlines, polling place locations, and absentee ballot instructions.

Election Calendar: A detailed calendar highlights important dates and deadlines for upcoming elections, ensuring voters never miss a crucial step in the voting process.

Candidate and Ballot Measure Details: In-depth profiles of candidates and comprehensive summaries of ballot measures provide voters with the knowledge needed to make informed decisions.

Educational Resources: A suite of guides and articles designed to educate voters on the voting process, including how to verify their registration status, the importance of different types of elections, and understanding ballot initiatives. Ballotpedia's 2024 Election Help Desk: Covers 57 topics organized into seven different categories of information on voting and elections.

The Voter Toolkit is available now on Ballotpedia's website and is free to all users and anyone looking to navigate the voting process with clarity and confidence. Check out the full 2024 Voter Toolkit here .



About Ballotpedia

Ballotpedia is the nation's most trusted source of unbiased information on politics, elections, and policy. Founded in 2007, Ballotpedia has grown from a small group of dedicated volunteers working on a handful of ballot measures to an essential resource for voters, media, and researchers. Ballotpedia is a nonprofit organization dedicated to serving the public interest in creating an educated, engaged electorate, and building a strong, healthy democracy. For free access to 520,000+ encyclopedic, professionally authored, and curated articles, visit Ballotpedia.

